A heartwarming video captured a father surprising his young daughter with a brand new car, bringing her to tears of pure joy

The emotional clip was shared on the video streaming app TikTok, attracting massive views and comments from a touched online community

Social media users moved by the father's public display of affection, celebrating him as a great parent and noting the high standard he set for her future partner

A loving father had her daughter in tears after surprising her with a car. Image: @jolandieb

A present father’s grand gesture for his daughter left her in tears, and social media users praised his intentional parenting style.

The video, shared on TikTok by @jolandieb, was met with an outpouring of emotion and admiration from viewers who were moved by his generosity.

The video starts with the daughter and mother coming out of the house after being called outside. She comes out to see a beautiful white Range Rover decorated with a big red ribbon and balloons, with her proud dad standing next to it in their residential driveway.

Dad buys his daughter a brand-new car

After going down the stairs and reaching the car, she cannot hide her excitement and starts crying tears of happiness. She rushes to hug her dad, burying her face in his chest.

The father, now aware that he has accomplished his mission, takes the flowers that were placed on the bonnet and gives them to his princess.

Social media users were moved by the father's surprise and showered him with praise. Image: Klaus Vedfelt

SA reacts to the father's surprise

The clip garnered massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who were moved by the beautiful surprise. Many praised the dad for loving his daughter openly, saying all girls deserved to be treated as princesses.

Some called him the father of the year, saying others could learn a thing or two from him. Others noted that the man who marries the daughter will have to know his story, saying she would not be enticed by mediocrity, as she was loved and spoiled dearly by her father.

User @planett.v said:

"Always happy for girls who have their father's love!❤️🥹 She's so grateful!👏🏾."

User @Roshni shared:

"Her dad is showing her to never settle for less ✨."

User @fatherkel commented:

"Such a special and beautiful blessing to be given this car by your dad❤️. This was my first car too, and I thank God every day for blessing me with the special dad that I have who made it possible ❤."

User @thecarguy2002 added:

"Much deserved, beautiful family indeed🙏🏼!"

User @belindanaicker shared:

"So beautiful and precious🙏. Dads are so special, appreciate him 🙏✨."

User @Kurt Matthews said:

"Congratulations on your baby girl. May she have many safe kilometres in her new car 🙏🏽."

Watch the TikTok video below:

