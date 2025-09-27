A man shared a post detailing his lavish getaway and expensive gifts for his woman, only to be dragged and bashed by social media users

The beautiful post was shared on X, and it went viral, attracting a flood of controversy and critical comments

Social media users were divided, with many condemning his spending, while others were shocked by the sour behaviour in the comments section

A local man posted his car, and the resort he took his woman to, and declared his love for her. Image: @Kagiso_x

A romantic man's post celebrating his love with luxury brand gifts and a getaway in a nature reserve sparked a massive online debate.

The post, shared on X by @Kagiso_x, was met with a mix of celebration and severe criticism from social users who estimate the amount he probably spent.

The man shares four pictures from his getaway, which include a photo of his gorgeous black BMW and an outdoor jacuzzi. The other two photos show the expensive alcohol he purchased, as well as the gift he received from Gucci and Louis Vuitton for his girlfriend. His caption, expressing his profound happiness, read: "In the bush with the woman I’m in love with. Everything makes sense."

The man spoils his girlfriend with gifts

In response to the negative reactions, the man shared an additional photo and post showcasing his lavish gesture. In the photo, his girlfriend's feet are raised on a short wall. Next to her well-manicured feet is a glass of what appears to be an alcoholic beverage and a small speaker. He captioned his post, sharing that he doesn't know what got people in the comments so ticked and noted that they were having a good time regardless.

Social media users flooded the comments section to discuss the man's expenditure. Image: FG Trade Latin

SA reacts to the getaway post

The first [ost attracted over 21 million views and hundreds of comments from social media users who shared mixed views. Many said he was doing too much, and wondered if the relationship would still be there if he didn't spoil her with everything. Some users asked him to post a picture of his woman, saying X users would quickly dig her files and tell him if he was seeing other people.

Others, however, were shocked by the sour behaviour in the comments section and told the man to focus on loving his girl and ignore the haters. The comments reflected a community that was happy to see a person living their best life.

User @Boogyma68179059 said:

"Love should not be that expensive, ntwana. You try very hard to impress her."

User @ImNotYouBtfw added:

"Wena, what did you get from her, my brother?

User @SIZWEDREAD shared:

"Wasting money on someone's daughter who will leave you when you can't provide that lifestyle anymore is crazy business."

User @hlabanematt commented:

"I honestly don’t get why brothers are mad at this gent for taking his woman on vacation and buying her gifts. He affords all these things. Nawe thenga (you can also buy) earrings from Era by Zinhle, and keep it moving."

User @unclesplanet said:

"Show us the woman; she might be in love with someone else."

User @Zulu_Loveletter added:

"The comments are people’s projections, but it’s scary how damaged people are. Love does exist, guys."

See the X post below:

