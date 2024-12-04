A gorgeous lady shared the cost of a vacation trip to the Mother City she took with a friend on social media, impressing many

The detailed video showing everything they did was shared on the TikTok account, leaving many huns ready to visit CPT

Social media users thanked the woman on her comment feed, and others had more questions to ask about the trip

A lady wowed social media users after sharing the costs of her vacation to the Mother City. Image: @zandi_gm

An adventurous babe and her friend spoiled themselves by booking flights to Cape Town and spending seven days having fun.

She shared the clip under her user handle @zandi_gm on TikTok's video streaming platform, attracting 876K views, 30K likes and almost 300 comments from social media users who loved her content.

The entire trip to the Mother City

The clip starts with a photo on a flight for which she paid R1700 for both legs; it moves to show the cost of a car hire valued at R1950.00. Other activities while in Cape Town include seaboard bike riding, hiking, quad biking, the Harley Davidson tour, the Cape Wheel and many more.

Mzansi huns are ready to visit Cape Town

The video left many social media users interested in visiting Mother City. Many filled the comment sections with compliments and requests about other things. Others were interested to know the car rental place she used, saying it was affordable.

User @Jambase shared:

"Definitely a memorable visit , there’s so much one can do in Cape Town. And the discounts are really looking great 😊."

User @tracy.violet said:

"May this level of favour and blessings hunt me down and pour out in abundance in Jesus mighty name...Amen💖."

User @Yolla commented:

"My friend won't spend such. I looking for a friend who won't be afraid to spend much for her happiness, we working hard and we have been through a lot 😁we need to spoil ourselves."

User @Kay🇿🇦 added:

"Glad you popped up on my fpy ke sana coz WOW. Saved."

User @Mel_BP shared:

"Wow, thank you for sharing. The Harley Davidson is a must.

User @VP said:

"You had fun ... 💪,"

