The festive season is upon us, and vacation spots are in greater demand than ever before.

A Mzansi chap and lifestyle creator plugged his followers into the perfect getaway home in the mother city.

Tranquil vacation home in Cape Town

Lee Fraser is a trusted lifestyle blogger who plugs his internet besties with the best travel spots and lekker food in Mzansi and beyond. The chap recently revealed a stunning hidden gem in Cape Town that made many gasp at its beauty.

The gem is called Green House Cottage and is located in Botrivier in the Overberg region. The home accommodates up to six people from R2000 midweek and R2500 on the weekends.

For every additional person outside of the six, R500 will be charged. The unit is pet-friendly and has a hot tub.

Tour the house below:

Mzansi reacts to stunning vacation home in Cape Town

Social media users loved the unit and commented below:

@Delia reminisced:

"Ah, man, that used to be my home. I helped build that passage and braai area. That pizza oven was the first I've ever built."

@Kay_Mom_Of_2 was excited to bring along her furry friends:

"You had me at pet-friendly."

@amandavisser6 was excited to see an affordable getaway spot finally:

"Very nice. It's not every day that I see weekend accommodations that South Africans can afford. Well done."

@Cj Ferreira said:

"R3k for the weekend, that's a deal right there."

Hun shares top 12 content creation spots in CPT

Briefly News also reported a generous lady on TikTok plugged content creators with picturesque places in Cape Town. Leigh Sayag listed 12 of her favourite spots to create content at and shared stunning images of each.

Social media users were grateful for the helpful information and gushed over the beauty of the mother city.

