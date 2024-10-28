Capetonians shared one of their most gate-kept gems in the mother city that had Mzansi drooling

The video went viral on TikTok for its beautiful shot of the picturesque view and generated over 325K views

Social media users were mesmerised by the city’s beauty and praised the enchanting image in the comments

Chantel Wright blessed social media users’ eyes with a stunning clip of one of Cape Town’s dreamiest roads.

Mzansi lost it after watching the clip that looked like an image from a Shonda Land romance Netflix Series.

Cape Town’s dreamiest drives

The mother city has many mesmerising attractions that effortlessly invite tourists from all over the globe. Table Mountain, the historic sites of District Six, Robben Island and many more complement the city’s tourism scene.

In a now-viral clip, Mzansi was introduced to one of Cape Town’s dreamiest drives, Clarence Drive, which runs from Gordons Bay to Rooiels.

Watch the beauty of Cape Town below:

Mzansi reacts to Cape Town’s beauty in viral TikTok

Social media users were stunned by one of Cape Town’s enchanting views and generated a thread of 120 comments:

@glynistomsett gushed:

"Absolutely stunning. Clarence Drive is breathtaking.”

@Ashleigh announced:

“My boyfriend and I will be driving this road in two weeks. I’ve never been. You just made me so excited!”

@Bmed was stunned:

“Cape Town? I thought I knew Cape Town.”

@Pauline Wellington Kavai shared:

“It’s stunning! Definitely a beauty, but my personal favourite is Chapmanspeak Drive.”

@Ammara | Digital Creator said:

“Soul healing.”

@Ozie explained:

“It reminds me of many years ago before they blocked off the bridge and people were allowed to swim there. I nearly drowned there, and a friend saved my life.”

@Traycey ᥫ᭡commented:

“Never gets old! A mandatory Sunday drive.”

@CharmaineMoonStar wroted:

“So grateful to have this as my road home.”

@Etto_G loved the enchanting drive:

“I can drive this road with closed eyes. Besides the pass in Wilderness, the best road between George and Knysna. Clarence Drive is on top!”

@🍁yasmin🏵️had a lovely experience:

“I was there. It was a family trip to the beach, beautiful.”

@Rowen Forrest realised:

“We really live in one of the most beautiful places in the world.”

@mushfiqah hushed Capetonians:

“Don’t tell the world.”

SA boggled by Cape Town’s rent

Briefly News also reported that TikTokkers went around Cape Town to ask different people how much they paid for rent in the Mother City. Mzansi was boggled to hear the amount of money people were willing to pay on rent alone per month.

Social media users learned to be grateful for living elsewhere other than Cape Town and saving their money.

