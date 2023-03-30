If there is one thing about South Africa that will leave anyone speechless, it's our country's one-of-a-kind views

A tourist was at a loss for words when she woke up to the breathtaking view of Table Mountain

South Africans could not help but thank the lady for giving credit where it was due and joined in, praising our beautiful land

A Canadian tourist was speechless about the Mother City.Images: @sarahclaredoty/TikTok

Cape Town is known for its picturesque views, and one tourist could not believe her eyes. Sarah Doty from Canada shared a TikTok video of her holiday apartment view. She also praised the warmth and kindness that Mzansi has.

The post has since gone viral, with South Africans thanking her for appreciating the country's beauty and natural heritage.

She said:

"The view doesn't even look real."

Mzansi plugs tourists with must-see attractions in Cape Town

Sarah taking in the beauty of Cape Town has left people beaming with pride. So many South Africans commented on where she should go. While others just praised how magical our country is.

Here are some of the comments:

@Le'Chelle said:

"You’re going to love it here! Some recs: Our Local, Strangers Club, Bali/Beta Beach, Bao Down, Mulberry & Prince, Babylonstoren. Too many to list."

@Orianne Erica commented:

"Beautiful bo kaap."

@Hi:

"Welcome to the Mother City.”

@Henro commented:

"Petition to make Cape Town our capital."

@Jade said :

"As a Proud Capetonian I would like to say we take responsibility for that view! Please enjoy us."

@BooksbyCC said :

"Most beautiful city in the world #capetonian."

