A 26-year-old woman trended on Twitter after creating a cap cover to protect drinks from being spiked when out at clubs and parties

Matokelo Notwane called the clever innovation Khapped, and her business was featured on Kasi Economy, which promotes local businesses

South Africans were impressed by the clever idea, especially in a country where gender-based violence crimes are so high

Matokelo Notwane creates a drink spiking prevention cup. Images: @KasiEconomy/Twitter

Khapped founder Matokelo Notwane has been trending on Twitter after Kasi Economy tweeted about her business.

The 26-year-old has designed cup covers to protect your drink from being spiked. The cup covers fit on any glass and is designed to fit a straw in.

The innovative idea aims to protect women when they are out and about in different places.

Notwane's invention has been praised because the product could save a lot of women from gender-based violence incidents, especially in South Africa.

The tweet for the product has since gained over 30 000 views and over 200 retweets.

Mzansi impressed by innovative design

People were impressed by the creative design that looked like it could be worn as a headband. The simple invention was applauded mainly because the product is intended to protect women from being harmed.

Here are some of the comments:

@singaweAdv said:

"It'll help a lot to reduce people's drinks being spiked."

@LadyP commented:

"Great for outdoor settings as well and house parties. I like this idea man, it's something different."

@EugeneLufhugu said:

"Simple and brilliant idea."

@Eu_calyp_tus_ commented:

"This Is Genius! Love the idea."

@MathandaMdinda said:

"And also prevent flies from drowning In your drink."

Ponagatso said:

"Lol, what a great concept, wow."

