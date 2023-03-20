Peeps have been inspired by a woman who opened up a hair and nail beauty salon in her shack

The young lady decided to create an income for herself by starting her own business in the township

Netizens were impressed by her determination and rushed to the comments section to congratulate her on taking up the initiative to curb the unemployment rate

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A woman opened a salon business in her shack. Images: @KasiEconomy/Twitter.

Source: Twitter

Woman opens salon in shack using the little money she had

In an economy with a high unemployment rate, one lady decided to create for herself. Using her little money, the business owner set up a hair and nail salon in her shack.

posted the images on Twitter, a page dedicated to promoting businesses in the townships.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The salon is called Ashy's Beauty and provides ladies with wigs, wig revamps and wig installation. She also has set up a nail salon for people looking to get manicures or pedicures.

Netizens praise young lady for opening up her beauty salon

Mzansi was impressed that the young lady took it upon herself to create an income for herself. The tweet gained over 147K views and over 560 comments.

Here are some of the comments:

Joseph G said:

"Let her flourish and that her grow. Benefits her society and nation above all, may she be the light of hope to those about to give up."

Enno Pienaar commented:

"I love people that don't look for handouts. They struggle too reach the top."

stembiso said

"Keep it up and may the great works and grace of the Lord be upon you."

While some celebrated the images of her business being shared, others fear for her safety and load shedding:

Lesson Bronze said:

"Then Tsotsi's come and steal from her."

AfrikaMyHome commented

"The question is how does she work without electricity?"

Gauteng multitalented single mom with accounting firm starts pie business, currently writing a book and more

In other related stories, Briefly News reported about a single mother who started her own pie business.

Fikile Ndaba wanted to have multiple income streams to support herself. She wears many hats and is also a qualified accountant and is no stranger to the world of business.

The multi-talented woman is also in the works of writing her book detailing how she is running a business and being a mother at the same time.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News