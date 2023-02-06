An incredibly talented single mother who resides in Mabopane, Gauteng, is excited about starting a pie business

The multi-skilled mom is also an accountant with her own firm and is in the process of writing a book

Talking to Briefly News, the beautiful Fikile Ndaba opened up about her various endeavours and plans to expand her businesses

A strong single mother from Mabopane in Gauteng is excited about opening her own pie business on Saturday, February 4.

Fikile Ndaba is a mom, businesswoman, accountant and more. Image: Fikile Ndaba/Supplied.

Source: UGC

Fikile Ndaba is no stranger to entrepreneurship and is a qualified accountant with her own firm and various other entrepreneurial pursuits.

Talking to Briefly News, the innovative mother opens up about her various endeavours and plans for the future:

“I operate from the Ten Flags Theme Park in Rustenburg [on the weekends].

“I wanted to buy a franchise, but I saw how expensive they were. I then decided to rather build my own shop for my son. I’d rather start small. I believe in small steps.”

The inspiring woman, who studied for a Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting at Damelin College, has her fingers in many pies and refers to herself as a blessed single mother:

“I started my accounting firm, Fifi Ndaba, in 2015, which manages a theme park and the South African Traditional Music Awards (Satmas).”

But the powerhouse mom isn’t only focused on making money, she also loves ploughing back into her community:

“I opened a foundation under my son’s name, [called the] Enzo Foundation [and] help the less privileged.”

The single mom is in the process of authoring her first book

Fikile doesn’t just have a head for business, this go-getter is incredibly creative too and is using her experiences as a single mom to write a book, which will be out in April 2023:

“[My book focuses on] how I found healing through God and how I am managing to be a single mom while running my businesses.”

Fikile Ndaba is a qualified accountant and tax practitioner. Image: Fikile Ndaba/Supplied.

Source: UGC

The 31-year-old has made it her mission to create a great life for her little boy:

“Being my son’s Plan A, B and C, I have no other choice but to expand my businesses.

“Where I currently operate [my pie business], it’s only open during the weekend and I need to open every day.

"I do, however, plan to get a space at a mall and expand my businesses to townships.”

This inspiring supermom is going places and encourages other single mommas to read her book for some much-needed encouragement.

Source: Briefly News