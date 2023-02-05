One young lady from Johannesburg is proving that it’s never too late to reach for your dreams

Despite working in human resource management for years, the lady finally achieved her dream of becoming an attorney

The dedicated woman celebrated her win with the special ladies in her life and garnered support from social media users

A hard-working woman from Johannesburg is proof that it is absolutely never too late to reach for any dream you’ve had.

Mpho Madiba is a proud attorney. Image: Mpho Madiba/LinkedIn.

The perseverant woman posted a picture of herself after being admitted as a high court attorney despite spending years in the field of human resource management.

Mpho Madiba, who has a Bachelor of Laws (LLB), which she obtained with distinction from the University of South Africa (Unisa), posted her wonderful news on LinkedIn.

The resilient woman also shared a picture of herself and the special ladies in her life, whom she shared her milestone moment with.

Mpho’s post read, in part:

“It's never too late to chase your dreams and make a career change. I am living proof of that. After working in HR for several years, I decided to pursue my passion for law.

“I couldn't have done it without the unwavering support of my family. They believed in me when I doubted myself and encouraged me to push through the tough times.

“It wasn't easy, and there were moments of doubt and uncertainty, but with hard work and determination, anything is possible.”

Social media users inspired by lawyer

The newly minted attorney wowed many LinkedIn peeps:

Nthabiseng Kgatla wished her well:

“Congrats, sis.”

Bahumi Molete wrote:

“Well done!”

Bianca Greyling was practically lost for words and simply said

“Wow, Mpho!”

