A determined lady from Rustenburg in the North West is working hard as a cleaner to put food on the table

The perseverant woman is a law student at the University of South Africa (Unisa) and has big dreams for the future

Talking to Briefly News, Leoba Taodzera, explains that in future, she would love to start an organisation to help disadvantaged students

A law student from Rustenburg in the North West is grinding hard as a cleaner at Security Solutions Team to create a great life for herself and her family.

Leoba Taodzera is a law student grinding hard as a cleaner. Image: Leoba Taodzera/LinkedIn.

The young lady is a second-year Bachelor of Laws (LLB) student at the University of South Africa (Unisa) and has big dreams to fulfil.

In a LinkedIn post, Leoba Taodzera expressed how grateful she felt to have a job as a cleaner.

The aspiring lawyer had a clear message for the youth through her pictures, which showed her grinding hard at work with gloves and a mop.

The caption of her post read, in part:

“Your dreams are valid."

Now, in an exclusive interview with Briefly News, Leoba opened up about her goals:

“Having an LLB degree will be a great advantage for my future plans, which will, in turn, pave the way for me to be an admitted attorney of the high court.

The 21-year-old uses her salary to support herself and help her mother, who is a housekeeper, with basic necessities:

“I [also] help people around me with that salary because I know how hard it is to not have anything on the table to eat.”

The future lawyer dreams of helping poor students

One of Leoba’s biggest dreams involves starting an organisation to help disadvantaged students who cannot afford to pay university fees:

“I want to make a positive impact in people's lives.

"Climbing the ladder in the college of law will be a great advantage for me because I have new, innovative ideas that will benefit students around Rustenburg who do not have the same opportunities as those in big cities.”

Leoba knows what she wants in life and is currently the secretary of the Unisa Law Students Association, Rustenburg Campus:

“We help law students gain networking opportunities, have access to moot court competitions, street law and debates."

The aspiring lawyer is so hard-working that her employer granted her a bursary

The perseverant woman was initially a self-funded student until her employer saw her potential and zeal and granted her a bursary in June 2022.

Leoba has massive dreams she’d like to see realised and has a passion for education:

“Working for the African Union and United Nations is my goal because I believe that there needs to be more female representatives in these places who will advocate for equal human rights and education.”

The dedicated lady is a true inspiration and someone many young women can look up to.

