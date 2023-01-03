Well-known education activist and YouTuber, Vee Kativhu, has taken to social media to celebrate her huge wins

The superwoman achieved so much in her young life and is a whole graduate of the universities of Oxford and Harvard

Social media users wished the popular influencer well and expressed how inspired they were by her incredible accolades

Popular education activist and YouTuber, Vee Kativhu has taken to LinkedIn to open up about some of her major wins.

Vee Kativhu is an influential education activist. Image: veekativhu.

Source: Instagram

The 24-year-old is a whole graduate of the University of Oxford and obtained her master’s degree in international education policy from Harvard University.

In a LinkedIn post, Kativhu shared that in 2022, she obtained her master’s qualification, became an ambassador for ‘Always’ pads, and more:

“I graduated with my master’s degree in education from Harvard University.

“I became a young leader for the united nations, one of seventeen in the world.

“I became a brand ambassador for ‘Always’ United Kingdom and Ireland to help fight period poverty and stigma.”

The high-achiever further noted that she had the opportunity to open former USA First Lady, Michelle Obama’s, tennis centre:

“I also travelled to Cambodia with United World Schools and sat with the ministers of education to discuss girls’ education.

“I helped raise over £2 million for education around the world through my fundraising, volunteering, activism, and ambassadorial work."

Khatihvu noted that she also made her health a well-being a priority and expressed gratitude for all her blessings.

The inspiring sis then thanked everyone who supported her journey and various endeavours.

Social media users were inspired by her accolades and wished her well for 2023:

Tevin Andrews said:

“You’re doing amazing.”

Dr Kingsley Levi Ede added:

“Super congrats.”

Source: Briefly News