One hard-working lady from Johannesburg is thrilled about obtaining her master’s qualification from the University of the Witwatersrand

The graduate posted pictures of herself on LinkedIn and opened up about her academic journey, expressing gratitude to those who supported her

Her post garnered a lot of attention from social media users, who didn’t hesitate to commend the perseverant woman for her accomplishment

One dedicated graduate cannot stop smiling after landing her master’s degree from the prestigious University of the Witwatersrand.

Palesa is a three-time graduate. Image: Palesa M. Mofokeng/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

The young woman studied educational technology at the academic institution and reflected on her journey on social media.

Palesa M. Mofokeng was also proud of being a three-time graduate, taking to LinkedIn to share her impressive achievement:

“With an academic average of 71% and 71% separately for my research report, I have dedicated this work to the vision that is EDTECH BRIDGES.”

Palesa further expressed gratitude to everyone who supported her, including friends, colleagues, and academic mentors.

Social media users were impressed with the graduate and congratulated her heartily:

Palesa Natasha Mmankwe Mothapo said:

“So happy for you, Bitso. I am so proud of you and all the amazing things you have achieved. I am so privileged to be part of your life.”

Reuben Dlamini added:

“Well done, Palesa! Best wishes are in order as you continue to unlock education and enable others to have equitable access to tertiary education.”

Dr Ngoni Chabuda reacted:

“Congratulations, Madam Palesa. Your dedication and diligence have paid off. Continue winning. Cheers to many more successes.”

Thato Mokoka wrote:

“Well deserved, Palesa M. Mofokeng. Congratulations. Great work.”

Stella Bvuma left her a sweet message:

“My trailblazer. Super, super proud of you.”

Cape Town mom who obtained postgraduate diploma in data analytics from UWC dreams of making kiddies proud

In another inspiring story by Briefly News, a loving mom who resides in Cape Town obtained her Postgraduate Diploma in Data Analytics from the University of the Western Cape (UWC).

In a LinkedIn post, Mihlali Matokazi noted that while her kiddies are her first priority, she also wants them to see her fighting for her dreams.

