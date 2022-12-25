One young woman is super excited about passing her master’s degree and ending a long academic journey

The hard-working lady posted pictures of her graduation from the University of the Witwatersrand with a proud family member

Despite working, studying, and balancing her personal life, the lovely lady was thrilled to have made her dreams a reality by bagging her Master of Business Administration

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A dedicated Mzansi woman is overjoyed after obtaining her Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of the Witwatersrand.

Magugu Princess Mngxati is thrilled about obtaining her MBA. Image: Magugu Princess Mngxati/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

The young lady celebrated her big win by sharing pics on social media, with her loving support system sharing the special moment with her.

In her LinkedIn post, Magugu Princess Mngxati shared that her MBA journey was not a walk in the park, and she needed to overcome many hurdles to become successful.

The graduate added that balancing her studies with work and various other aspects of her life was quite a challenge:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

“Studying as an adult is very challenging as you have to juggle work, [your] personal [life], the books, and more, but we made it!”

LinkedIn users were proud of the achievement and shared the exciting moment with her:

Njaki Mokwele said:

“Congratulations, Magugu! So happy for you. Upwards and forwards! Keep shining.”

Sivuyile Makiza added:

“Well done once more, leader.”

Grace Tsholofelo Rakgokong wrote:

“Congratulations on your achievement, Magugu Princess Mngxati. Well done, girl.”

Caiphus M noted:

“Congratulations, Magugu. Well deserved.”

Vukani Khulu commented:

“Well done, Magugu. Learning begins after MBA, I am told. So, all the best for your new endeavours.”

Diligent accountant celebrates obtaining new job, Mzansi social media users congratulate

Meanwhile, in another story by Briefly News, a highly stylish accountant posted a lovely snap from her first day at work after landing a new gig.

Lehlogonolo Mazibuko, who holds a degree in accounting from North-West University, had many netizens showing her a lot of love after she shared the amazing news online.

The young woman has a bright future ahead of her, with her outfit, work ethic and positive attitude wowing many who were impressed by her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News