A beautiful young woman from Gauteng is excited about landing a new employment opportunity and posted a cute snap on LinkedIn from her first day on the job

The lovely stunner is a qualified accountant, obtaining her degree from North-West University

Lehlogonolo Mazibuko wowed netizens with her amazing news, with peeps wishing the stunner well for the future

A lovely young lady from Gauteng is super amped after bagging herself a new job, posting a cute snap from her first day on the grind.

Lehlogonolo Mazibuko looked amazing on her first day on the job. Image: Lehlogonolo Mazibuko/LinkedIn.

Lehlogonolo Mazibuko, who holds an entire degree in accounting from North-West University, obtained employment at Genpact as a LIV clerk associate.

The stunner looked marvellous in the pic and was dressed to the nines as she started her new journey.

The babe’s post was captioned:

“First day at work.”

Online peeps rushed to the comment section to wish Lehlogonolo well at the new gig, and complimented her fab look.

Here are some of the coolest reactions:

Andiswa Madlopha said:

“Love to see it! Congratulations, sis. Also, where did you get your pants? They look absolutely gorgeous.”

Nthabiseng Dube added:

“Doing so with style. Congratulations!”

Mlungisi Mfundo Godfrey Gwala reacted:

“My Queen. Work vigorously and do it with a calm and peaceful mind so that you are always in control of the game of life. To win, you need to do your very best. Those who work vigorously get the sweetest sleep at night because they are nice and tired after a good day of beautiful work.

"They never sleep long, too, because they are always keen to get up bright and early and get back to doing divine work. If you work vigorously and give yourself fully to your work, God will have to crown you as a Queen.”

