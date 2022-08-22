One perseverant young woman is determined to make a success of her life, no matter how many obstacles she faces

Ramphababa Thifhelimbilu is a hard-working student who grinds for hours selling meat to her community members to make enough money to pay for her fees

Social media peeps were wowed by the young lady’s work ethic and commended her for never giving up on her dreams

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

One determined student is not afraid to hustle hard to make her dreams a reality, selling food to her community members to pay tuition.

Ramphababa Thifhelimbilu is a woman who is ready for success. Image: Ramphababa Thifhelimbilu/Supplied.

Source: UGC

Ramphababa Thifhelimbilu is one hard-working lady who makes things happen for herself by waking up and grinding every day.

The 23-year-old grills meat and pap, selling the yummy food to peeps in her community to make money for her education.

Being a student is tough enough and working full-time while completing your academic journey is an extraordinary challenge.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

But for many people who hail from poor homes, working while pursuing an education is not only an option but a necessity.

With Mzansi's youth unemployment rate still very high, young people need to hustle hard to create opportunities for themselves, Daily Maverick wrote.

Commenting on a post by Briefly News that honoured the perseverant woman, online peeps commended her efforts and wished her well for the future.

Here are some of the coolest reactions from netizens:

Harry Felix said:

“Have a young Lady down the road doing the same, selling Vetkoeks. Hats off to them.”

Mildred Chali added:

“We need more people like her in society. Go, girl. You will surely make it.”

Phinda Fakudze offered some sage advice:

“She's already doing better than most. Keep it up. My two-cents advice would be to finish school and do business studies. She's already an entrepreneur.”

Lorraine Coulson reacted:

“Respect, young lady. May others learn from your example and better their circumstances.”

Motivated HR graduate sells kotas to make ends meet, has message for youth: “No one is coming to rescue you”

Meanwhile, Briefly News also wrote about a stunning South African woman who recently graduated with a degree in Human Resource Management starting a kota business to survive.

Faith Maringa, a Limpopo resident, says that although she is looking for work that aligns with her studies, selling kotas helps her make ends meet. The young babe believes that young people should look for their own opportunities and be creative in their pursuit of employment.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News