When you get older your home becomes a sacred space. So, when one gogo had to move in with family while her home was being renovated, it really hit her hard.

An elderly lady was overcome with emotion when her granddaughter presented her with fruit that reminded her of home. Image: Twitter / @BIGPIKLIZ

Many older people do not want to “burden” family members and hold a lot of pride in taking care of themselves. Just like this sweet old lady.

Twitter user @BIGPIKLIZ shared a video showing a granddaughter giving her grandmother a bag of fruit which she normally enjoys at home but can’t because she was not living at home at the time. Her gratitude is priceless and heartwarming.

The gogo immediately digs into the fruit and thanks her granddaughter wholeheartedly for the kind gesture.

“How is this not the sweetest? ”

Social media users try to hold back the tears as they think of their gogo’s

Seeing this clip struck a heartstring in many as they remembered sweet times with their grandmas. There is nothing more soul-fulfilling than spending time with the elderly and making them know how loved they are.

Take a look at some of the sweet comments:

@maureenjohnson said:

“Shut up you're crying not me.”

@manaintuitiva said:

“This was such a divine share ”

@angelbewell said:

“ SO sweet! My Gigi had a mango tree in her backyard. After she transitioned, it’s the one fruit that always feels like a hug from her.”

@drelamarmusic said:

Source: Briefly News