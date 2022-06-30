Images of an elderly lady hard at work making coal with her own two hands have been circulating online

The photos shared by the Kasi Economy Facebook page show the magogo manufacturing the product before it is ready to sell

She resides in Vosloorus Township in Gauteng and has inspired many netizens with her hard and honest work

One Mzansi gogo is doing it for herself and has inspired many youngsters by rolling up her sleeves to run her own coal-making business.

The old lady hails from Vosloorus Township in Gauteng. She creates her own coal and sells it to her community.

An elderly lady's innovative idea to make and sell has moved many South Africans. Image: Kasi Economy/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The production of wood charcoal in locations where there is an abundance of wood dates back to ancient times. In the images shared on the Kasi Economy Facebook page she is seen mixing the black product from scratch before it is ready for her to sell to the public.

South African social media users flooded the post with positive messages as well as their own experiences of coal making.

Nomsa Lata said:

“Can someone please donate rubber gloves to her?”

Senzoo Mbatha wrote:

“Mpusheni that's what we call it in uMsinga and it is a source of fire in many households and its hot.”

Trevor Mathabela commented:

“I used to do this with my mom back in the days while I was still staying in vosloorus EXT 28.”

Trevor Mathabela replied:

“These women are creative ♥️♥️."

Thabiso Kitime reacted:

“Innovative idea.”

Mzansi inspired by gogo who obtained degree with 25 distinctions at 82

In another story, Briefly News reported that a young man, Thomas Mawela, took to social media to share an inspiring post about an 82-year-old granny who recently graduated with her degree, boasting a total of 25 distinctions.

In a LinkedIn post, he shared that the old lady’s achievements and determination serve as an extraordinary inspiration for South African youth.

He captioned the post:

“Meet Sophy Baphelile Ntuli, an 82-year-old graduate (with 25 distinctions). For black children, it is possible. Your dream may be delayed, but it is not denied. Ugogo wami intombi endala must be a graduate, please! Some interesting lessons… it’s never too late to start!”

