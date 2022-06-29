A South African woman has inspired social media users after proudly posting about obtaining her official SAICA certificate

Twitter user, @Aphiwe_eZintle was relishing her big win and thanked God for helping her reach success

Mzansi social media users were hella stoked for the young lady, with many in awe of her fantastic work ethic

A stunner from Cape Town had social media users wowed after posting a snap of her South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA) certificate that she earned through sheer grit and determination. What a wow!

The brilliant young accountant expressed how proud she was of the incredible milestone and thanked God for helping her along the way.

The young chartered accountant walked a long journey to bag her SAICA certificate, but man was it worth it. Image: @Aphiwe_eZintle/Twitter.

Source: Twitter

@Aphiwe_eZintle shared the pic of her certificate next to a glass of wine, probably to chillax after the stressful journey that led to her bagging the qualification.

In the caption of her post, the accountant expressed her delight and joked that tweeps could block her if she started posting too much about the accomplishment:

“May your whole life prove that God is good. I got my special delivery today. Ingaske ndingavusa uMama noTata bazobona. LOL, I’m done now. If ndiphinde ndayiPosta, nindiBlocke.”

Mzansi congratulates accountant online

Tweeps were incredibly proud of the young beaut, and even people she’s never met were wishing her well.

Have a look at some of the top reactions:

@Aluta29541114 wrote:

“Congratulations. I’m on that journey. It’s hard.”

@lumkanodada said:

“Post about it as many times as you want! You worked hard for it, it's yours, and you deserve it! Never feel bad for celebrating your achievements! Congratulations.”

@Kae1Manelisi added:

“You can post as much as you like.”

Brilliant young woman from Zimbabwe overcomes abject poverty to become chartered accountant at 23

In a related story by Briefly News, a determined lady has been moving mountains since she was young, overcoming extreme poverty to become a chartered accountant at the age of 23.

The now 24-year-old became the youngest person from Africa to be admitted into university in 2012 at the age of 14. The brilliant youngster also holds an entire Master of Science in Accounting that she obtained at the young age of 20.

