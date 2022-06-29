A beautiful civil engineering student has been trending on social media after she shared some amazing news about her education

The young lady excitedly posted on Twitter about obtaining a bursary from a construction company

@ditebogomailula was incredibly overjoyed after being awarded the funding, with her exciting news stirring interesting reactions from tweeps

A beautiful young influencer from Mzansi has been setting fire to social media timelines after she announced some pretty amazing news.

The University of Johannesburg (UJ) graduate was incredibly stoked to obtain a bursary from a construction company and took to Twitter to share her delight.

The sports influencer was incredibly proud to be notified that she obtained a bursary from a construction firm.

Source: Instagram

Many students know the struggle of trying to obtain funding to study, with parents often scrimping and saving to try and help their children get an education. That is one of the reasons @ditebogomailula’s post was so special.

Furthermore, with construction still being considered a ‘male-dominated’ sector, the civil engineering student is inspiring young ladies to dream big, even in industries where women continue to be under-represented.

The young beaut’s post was captioned:

“Haibo, I just got awarded a bursary from a construction company.”

Mzansi proud of young iconoclast

The sports influencer's story was trending online, with tweeps congratulating the young lady for the fantastic achievement. Many netizens were also proud of @ditebogomailula for conquering the construction industry.

@SoYouFound92 said:

“Women in construction madoda. I know I’m late, but ma’am congratulations, super happy for you.”

@BossoYaMechene wrote:

“I know this feeling, especially when you get the notification later during the academic year unexpectedly, with all your allowances backdated. Congrats man!”

@Ddee1904 added:

“Go forth and do great things, sweetheart. You’ve got this.”

Sassy construction worker hun ready to get the bread, SA loving the work suit: "Lady ka overall hleng"

In a related story by Briefly News, one woman captivated the hearts of netizens after posting a snap in overalls.

Mzansi is a land alive with possibilities, and one woman understood the assignment and captivated Saffas. Amid International Women's month celebrations, netizens gathered around the inspirational post to gush over the leading lady.

