A beautiful young master’s graduate has taken to social media to proudly share cute snaps of her graduation

The lady, who studied a Master of Laws at NWU bagged her degree with an entire cum laude pass

Messages of congratulations flooded her timeline, with many LinkedIn users inspired by the young woman’s achievement

Bagging a master’s degree from university is no child’s play and obtaining your degree with distinction is absolutely phenomenal.

One beautiful lady from Potchefstroom has taken to the socials to share that she obtained her degree from North-West University (NWU) with an entire cum laude pass. What a phenomenal achievement!

Nathasia Oeschger obtained an entire cum laude in her Master of Laws at NWU. Image: Nathasia Oeschger/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

Many postgraduate students buckle under the academic pressure of needing to produce an entire thesis within a specific time period, but this lovely lady managed to pass with flying colours and flexed her academic prowess online.

Nathasia Oeschger studied towards a Master of Laws while working for the National Prosecuting Authority.

In her post, she shared some cute pics from the day, with the caption:

“Master of Laws in Criminal Law and Procedure, #law#university#cumlaude”

LinkedIn users congratulate young master’s graduate

Peeps on LinkedIn were proud of the lovely lady for her fantastic academic achievement and flooded her comment section to wish her well.

Have a look at some of the top reactions:

Shiela Kololo wrote:

“Well done, Nathasia.”

MAFUKA MUTSHIDZI added:

“Congratulations. But don't post it as it is; people copy qualifications and you will find it far. Just a tip.”

Uli Jansen said:

“Well done.”

Source: Briefly News