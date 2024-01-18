A Northern Cape school took to Facebook to rave about their 100% pass rate

St Patrick’s CBC Kimberley revealed that this is the 13th consecutive year that all their pupils have passed and they also celebrated more of their top-achieving students

People are proud of the school and took to the comments, where they sent their best wishes

Halala! Congratulations are in order for St Patrick's CBC Kimberley, which has obtained a 100% pass rate.

St Patrick's CBC Kimberley's class of 2023 scored a 100% pass rate and celebrated more of their star students. Image: @St Patrick's CBC Kimberley

Source: Facebook

St Patrick's CBC Kimberley achieves a 100% pass rate

The school took to Facebook to congratulate all the pupils and the high achievers. The Facebook post revealed that the school obtained a 100% pass rate for the 13th consecutive year.

St Patrick’s CBC’s class of 2023 obtained a grade average of 66%, with 84,6% obtaining bachelor’s degree passes.

The school has a lot to be proud of as their top achiever, Daniel Goncalves, obtained an aggregate of 92% with a full house of distinctions in his nine subjects. According to the school’s post, his marks were:

“Afrikaans - 96%; Physical Sciences - 96%; Accounting - 95%; Mathematics - 96%; Life Orientation - 90%; Information Tech - 89%; Life Sciences - 89%; English - 85%; Further Studies Mathematics - 87%.”

The exceptional student was also placed in the Top 1% of IEB candidates in two subjects (Afrikaans and Physical Sciences) and was recognised by the IEB as an Outstanding Achievement for being placed in the Top 5% of IEB Candidates Nationally in six or more subjects (excluding Life Orientation).

Daniel was placed in the Top 150 of the 15 180 pupils who sat for the IEB examinations.

The school further raved about another one of their students named Ryan Potgieter, who was placed in the Top 1% of IEB Candidates in Physical Sciences.

See the post below:

St Patrick’s CBC Kimberley bags a 100% pass rate for the 13th consecutive year. Image: @St Patrick’s CBC Kimberley

Source: Facebook

SA reacts to the school's outstanding achievement

Dawnie Reddie was incredibly proud of everyone, saying:

"Congratulations to all students and their teachers."

Heidi Rodger said:

"Congratulations, class of 2023!!!"

Ada Amaechi added:

"You did it."

Gillian Innes commented:

"Awesome job, all!!"

Sameera Mohamed wished the class of 2023 well, saying:

"Congratulations, Class of 2023. I wish you all a successful and joyful future."

Matriculant bags 8 distinctions with 100% for maths

Briefly News previously reported another story on a student who secured a bachelor's pass with amazing results and was celebrated by her super proud mom.

A Twitter post shared by the young woman's mother, Dr Skhali Seyi Nsizwa (@Landless_Queen), features the 2023 matriculant in her uniform and a caption that confirms that she achieved a bachelor's degree pass with distinctions.

