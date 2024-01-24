The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) hiked its course pass criteria for university and college students

Minister of Higher Education and Training Blade Nzimande announced that students would now have to pass five subjects and obtain a 60% pass mark to continue receiving funds

Netizens were pleased with the announcement, and some asked for the mark to be higher

The Minister of Higher Education and Training, Blade Nzimande, announced that university and college students must pass 60% to continue receiving National Student Financial Aid Scheme funding. Nzimande's announcement was met with cheers from the country.

NSFAS varsity pass criteria increased to 60%

According to Sowetan LIVE, Nzimande addressed the media on 23 January during NSFAS' registration week. Nzimande revealed that those registering as first- and second-year students at tertiary institutions are expected to get a pass rate of 60% by 2025. He added that TVET college students will only be awarded bursaries if they pass at least five subjects for the previous national certificate level.

Nzimande also revealed that NSFAS received 1,545,822 applications from 21 January. Out of this number, over 650,000 of them are recipients of Sassa grants. NSFAS is expected to receive more applications before the end of this month. Nzimande also revealed that the Special Investigative Unit recovered over R4 million in debt from former learners and over R58 million from tertiary institutions.

South Africans celebrate the announcement

Netizens on Facebook were elated that the pass mark was increased for those who wanted to qualify for NSFAS.

Ventso Vendatsonga said:

"Good move. People need to be serious."

Lesego Taule added:

"I think even 60% is low. We set the bar so low in this country. 60% is average. We need to push for excellence."

Phondo Gates:

"Students must work harder and put a pause on groove and entertaining Nigerians."

Some were unhappy

Nkosinathi Mazibuko said:

"I see many being academically excluded."

Koke Makhamba remark3ed:

"The government doesn't care about poor people."

NSFAS pays ghost students R3 billion annually

While on the NSFAS topic, Briefly News reported that NSFAS allegedly pays over R3 billion to ghost students yearly.

It was revealed that the financing scheme pays over R260 million each month to learners who do not exist, and this is bleeding NSFAS.

South Africans were disappointed that so much money seemed to be looted.

