Matric results are out and the basic education minister shared the achievements of some inmates

Angie Motshekga said 90 young inmates secured bachelor degree passes and obtained 278 distinctions between them

The outstanding results triggered online discussions about educational access and opportunities for those behind bars

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga shared how prison inmates performed in their matric exams. Image: @DBE_SA and @KayaNews

PRETORIA - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga revealed the exceptional matric results achieved by young inmates who wrote their final exams in correctional facilities last year.

Prison inmates' matric results

According to News24, a total of 90 inmates secured bachelor degree passes, with a combined 278 distinctions.

Out of the 147 incarcerated learners who were full-time candidates, 137 passed the National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams, resulting in an impressive 93.2% success rate.

SA weighs in on prisoners' matric results

While many South Africans applauded the inmates' achievements, a debate ensued about the apparent educational advantages provided to those behind bars compared to citizens not in prison.

Social media posts highlighted broader concerns about equity and access to quality education for all members of society.

See some comments below:

Kaballas Ka Plakkies wrote:

"And that is how messed up the education system is in government institutions."

Phelo Zolisa Mkhwane mentioned:

"They must have had a lot of time to study and used it effectively."

Sbu Khoza commented:

"Great to see they didn't waste the opportunity they were given."

Rica S'ga said:

"They should be getting 100% marks. They don't stress about going to school with a uniform or money to buy food."

Kanyana'aMoshikwa Marutla added:

"They are good examples of a bad example. May they continue to do relevant and important things given the time available. I hope they are also learning about the dignity of mankind, the inherent worth of people and the morality of human conduct."

