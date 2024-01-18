Hilton College matric class of 2023 achieved academic excellence with an average of 2.8 A symbols per student

The school took to social media to announce the incredible results, showering their matriculants with praise

People from all over Mzansi took the time to thank the school for putting the time and effort into the men who will be our future

The prestigious all-boys school in KZN, Hilton College, has been wowed with outstanding matric results. The matric class 2023 achieved academic excellence with a 100% pass rate and an average of 2.8 A symbols per student.

Hilton College matric class of 2023 has South Africans beaming with pride over their incredible results. Image: Hilton College

Parents waited patiently for matric results to be released, and we are sure that every parent of a child from Hilton College is beaming with pride.

Hilton College matric class of 2023 achieves academic excellence

The prestigious school took to their official Facebook page to share the incredible news of their matric results. Out of 118 matric candidates, 102 wrote the IEB examinations and 16 sat the full Cambridge A Levels. 96% of the 2023 class met the requirement for Bachelor's degree studies, and nine Hilton College boys achieved marks placing them in the top 1% of candidates in their subjects.

Hilton College Scholar of the Year, Khanya Mhlongo, achieved seven distinctions and an average of 91%. He has been accepted to Yale University and several other leading universities. Another top achiever was Matthew Stewart, who got an average of 89%.

Headmaster George Harris expressed his great pride in the fact that the boys achieved an average of 2.8 A symbols per candidate; he called it "an excellent achievement".

Read the full post and results below:

South Africans beam with pride

Not only did families and students take to the post to congratulate the school, but people from all over the country did, too. This is a massive achievement for the school and the country as a whole.

Read some of the comments:

Bonginkosi Dube is a proud mom:

“Congratulations to the boys from Hilton College class of 2023 moreover, thanks to my son Nkosi for bagging 3 distinctions”

Sue Crossley Nee Solomon clapped:

“Congratulations, class of 2023, and all your fabulous teachers!! Fantastic results from a fantastic group of gentlemen! ”

Sli Vuyiswa Ngubane said:

“Congratulations! Outstanding performance and achievement from the boys. ”

Bernice Burden oozed pride:

“Congratulations to the boys and their teachers.”

Hilton College matriculant accepted to study at Yale University

Briefly News reported that a South African academic overachiever, Khanya Mhlongo, has been offered a place at Yale, the private Ivy League research university in New Haven, Connecticut, to study economics.

The fantastic news was shared by Khanya's high school, Hilton College, who were proud of their Class of 2023 prodigy and deputy head prefect.

Speaking on his Yale acceptance, Khanya said he was thankful to God for the opportunity.

