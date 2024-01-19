A clip of matriculants celebrating after the release of their results has gone viral

One student took to social media to showcase learners and their parents at the petrol station having a bowl of time

Online users flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages

The party is still ongoing as the matric class 2023 celebrates with their parents.

A TikTok video shows students, along with their parents, celebrating at the petrol station after the release of the IEB results. Image: Andreser/ Tomas Barwick

Source: Getty Images

Matric class of 2023 celebrates at the garage station

One heartwarming video has been circulating online, leaving peeps with mixed emotions. In the clip shared by @shelembe.siphokazi on TikTok, many people stood at the petrol station celebrating the class of 2023 for their excellent achievements.

The video beautifully captured the movements of the students and their families jumping, dancing and hugging; it was a proud and joyful moment.

Taking to TikTok, the young lady captioned her post saying:

"Congratulations to the class of 2023. A big congratulations to those who passed, and Congratulations Big congratulations who those those who didn't; it's not the end of the road."

Watch the video below:

SA praised matric students on their achievements

Mzansi could not help but celebrate with the students, sharing congratulations.

T said:

"May all their dreams come true."

Kikigirl wrote:

"Pass or fail the fact that you made it this far should be a celebration be proud of yourself always."

Luyanda.shezii added:

"Congratulations to you all! FOR THOSE WHO DIDN'T MAKE IT, IT'S NOT THE END OF THE WORLD. KEEP GOING!"

@BravoKL04 cried out in the comments, saying:

"Yakhuphuka I unemployment jesu ai kunzim but congratulations to all who passed and also thse who ddnt make it, some make it in school n some in life."

Sky was in disbelief that she had made it:

We made it. Omg, I can believe it."

T.Tshabalala simply said:

"Congratulations y'all!!"

Top achiever flies to DBE ministerial results release ceremony

Briefly News earlier reported a story of Nomfundo Mthembu, a top-performing 2023 matriculant, had the pleasure of being jetted off to the Ministerial Release of the 2023 National Senior Certificate Examination Results.

In a TikTok video, Nomfundo shared a glimpse of the exciting journey of being invited and flown to the prestigious event.

Source: Briefly News