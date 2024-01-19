A TikTok video capturing a young man's nerves and anxiety as he waited to know his 2023 matric results has gone viral

The footage shows the man waiting nervously and giving his sister his phone to avoid speaking to extended family

The family was filled with pride upon seeing how well the young man fared and celebrated his achievement

Nerves boiled over, and joy erupted as a matriculant discovered his 2023 academic results. Image: @_b_l_u_e_h_o_p_e

Source: TikTok

A heartwarming TikTok video captured the nervousness of a young man awaiting his 2023 matric results and the burst of excitement from his proud family.

Video shows matric's anxiety and heartwarming triumph

The now-viral video shows the man's sister holding his phone as he was trying to avoid speaking to family members who were trying to get hold of him to find out his results.

The young man is seen sitting, standing and staring into space as he tries to keep his composure before finally receiving the paper that had his results, confirming that he did indeed pass.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

His mother and sister were overjoyed and broke into a celebration of praise, kisses and hugs. The relief and emotion on the young man's face spoke volumes.

The post was captioned:

"Aybo we are so proud of you!!!"

Watch the precious moment below:

SA congratulates the matriculant

Netizens gathered in on the joy and excitement as they commented with love and congratulatory messages.

MOOSA commented:

"Why im crying, congratulations son."

Nthabiseng Molefe replied:

"Congratulations to my fellow matriculant."

Kamoo J wrote:

"Haa why ale cute jwalo?mare congratulations ❤️."

zero responded:

"Congratulations. it's truly beautiful to see such things because this milestone he has achieved is something he has been working for his whole life."

Boity wa lepyatla commented:

"Congratulations my man, well done."

user6175479818575 replied:

"Thanks boy for making mommy so happy and double happy.❤❤❤❤."

kamajola JB said:

"Congra my son❤hard work pays off❤."

user3328762280529 replied:

"Well done nkunzi."

Pretoria girl breaks down in tears of joy as she checks results

Briefly News previously reported that the release of the 2023 matric results has come with a wave of emotions, nerves and excitement for students.

A Pretoria girl was captured on camera bawling her eyes out upon seeing her matric results online.

The TikTok video shared by @kenexkamo shows the girl crying hysterically and pacing throughout the house as she reacts to her results following a stressful final exam period.

Source: Briefly News