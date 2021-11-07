A picture of a dad accompanying his son to the bathroom has people laughing online

In the pic, the young dad can be seen holding up a smartphone as his boy hilariously tries to do his business

Parents took to the comments section sharing their own funny tales about trying to potty train their kids

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A picture of one local dad holding up a smartphone to entertain his son while he takes a dump has social media users laughing a lot. It seems little man's hands are all tied up trying to hold on to the toilet seat so dad's stuck on smartphone duty-LOL!

A picture of a dad accompanying his son to the bathroom has people laughing online. Image: @ClixWell/Twitter

Source: Twitter

, @ClixWell shared the image that triggered some relatable feelings from parents online.

"My mate is holding his phone up so his son can watch YouTube while he poops, Yho abantwana," he captioned the hysterical post.

Check out some of the social media reactions to the pic below:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

@Preshy_Fairy said:

"When my daughter was around 3 - 5, she would follow me to the bathroom and sit on my lap while I was doing number 2."

@SphindileZinde1 said:

"Mine is 8 years and she still accompanies me when I go to the toilet. I'll never get used to it but hey ngizothini."

@Neliswa_Shezii said:

"This is so cute & also a great reminder to condomise."

@MrTsoks said:

"Reminds me of when I was potty training my little man. He would sit there for 15mins with nothing happening. 2 mins after taking him off, then boom."

@uncensoredbroer said:

"This kid is going to grow up to be a good and loving person because of his experiences."

Shuuu: Little man has SA laughing after serving dad some instant karma in video

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that a local boy and his dad have SA laughing after getting into a small disagreement which quickly left the cheeky pops drenched in water.

Heading online, Twitter user @MrsPee3 shared the hysterical clip.

"This boy is leadership," she captioned the post along with a bunch of laughing face emoji's

Watching the clip, it's clear our little man is not washing the car up to his dad's impossibly high standards. The poor toddler gets a scolding and a shove to the head before taking his much-deserved revenge.

Check out some of the reactions to the clip below:

@Shaka66622964 said:

"Usathane, he is maturely composed and quietly makes the father childishly mad to confuse the public."

@Sibuzakes said:

"LMAO putting him to his place."

@GatesB_ said:

"Present day dads have the most fun with their kids."

@KaHlubikazi said:

"This boy ufuzile Shem, I see his father’s spirit in him."

@That_TT_ said:

"Yoh! I wonder how I would’ve survived with that loud speaking, I struggle even now as an adult for people who shouts or speak loud!"

Source: Briefly.co.za