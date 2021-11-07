Global site navigation

“Advice Gone Wrong”: Man Serves Bae an Ultimatum, Her Reaction Has SA Laughing
Family & Relationships

“Advice Gone Wrong”: Man Serves Bae an Ultimatum, Her Reaction Has SA Laughing

by  Naomi Kobbie
  • A local man has Mzansi feeling symapthetic after taking some risky relationship advice from a friend
  • Under his encouragement, the fella decided to give his negligent lady and ultimatum- Be more commited to the relationship or leave
  • Her savage response had Mzansi laughing in the comments section

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A local man has South Africans laughing after taking some seriously bad relationship advice from a friend. It seems the poor gent was tired of being neglected by his girl and, hoping to gain a reaction, decided he'd throw a cheeky ultimatum her way.

“Advice Gone Wrong”: Man Serves Bae an Ultimatum, Her Reaction Has SA Laughing
A local man has South Africans laughing after taking some seriously bad relationship advice from a friend. Image: Getty
Source: Getty Images

Her indifferent response certaintly stuck a sharp blow and one social media user could not help sharing snaps of the funny exchange.

Check out the text messages below:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Read also

Lol: Locals share hilarious responses to finding out bae is pregnant, some are lowkey savage

Social media users defintley felt the poor guys pain. His plan to get bae's attention really did not go as hoped- eish.

Check out some of the sympathetic reactions from entertained social media users:

@Ekene_Chigozie said:

"It's always hard to let go of a person u care about tbh."

@Adukedami said:

"This kind advice is not good sometimes. Dead."

@decent_itohan said:

"Mumu advice! If I’m getting to like you and you ask me this rubbish, I’ll take it as an insult and react same way."

@Wemmy0500 said:

"Whether the advice is good or not, the result gave the man where they stand."

@Mz_Hefee

"Haha advice gone wrong...no be every advice you go dey follow."

Power of hypnosis: Couple's love tale almost has Mzansi believing in the bizarre

In more relationship news, Briefly News previously reported that a young lady took to Twitter to share how her relationship has blossomed. @PlumOrNun posted three images, the first being a WhatsApp chat screenshot of her convincing her man in a hypnotic way to leave Bloemfontein.

Read also

Couple’s captivating romance has Mzansi taking notes: “So hypnosis gets you your crush?”

To which he responded: "I will leave Bloemfontein to come see you." How sweet are they? Ugh!

The second image is them posing in front of a massive fern and the last is an absolutely adorable snap of the two of them cuddling each other - looking all kinds of in love.

The post gained over 2 500 likes on Twitter and the sweet replies keep rolling in:

Read some of the responses below:

@KwandaHeavens1 said:

"Okay but you are gorgeous."

@itshisgirl_ shared:

"How does one's mind come across thinking of such?"

@OMNdex wrote:

"Ehhh can somebody hypnotise me already... I'm hypnotisable too."

@mhlaba_aya wrote referring to the hypnosis:

"Downloading this picture rn."

@WendeAmor tweeted:

"Argh!! This is so cute."

@Candice_Chirwa concluded that:

"So hypnosis gets you your crush? Okay. Duly noted."

Source: Briefly.co.za

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel