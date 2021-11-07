“Advice Gone Wrong”: Man Serves Bae an Ultimatum, Her Reaction Has SA Laughing

A local man has Mzansi feeling symapthetic after taking some risky relationship advice from a friend

Under his encouragement, the fella decided to give his negligent lady and ultimatum- Be more commited to the relationship or leave

Her savage response had Mzansi laughing in the comments section

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A local man has South Africans laughing after taking some seriously bad relationship advice from a friend. It seems the poor gent was tired of being neglected by his girl and, hoping to gain a reaction, decided he'd throw a cheeky ultimatum her way.

A local man has South Africans laughing after taking some seriously bad relationship advice from a friend. Image: Getty

Source: Getty Images

certaintly stuck a sharp blow and one social media user could not help sharing snaps of the funny exchange.

Check out the text messages below:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Social media users defintley felt the poor guys pain. His plan to get bae's attention really did not go as hoped- eish.

Check out some of the sympathetic reactions from entertained social media users:

@Ekene_Chigozie said:

"It's always hard to let go of a person u care about tbh."

@Adukedami said:

"This kind advice is not good sometimes. Dead."

@decent_itohan said:

"Mumu advice! If I’m getting to like you and you ask me this rubbish, I’ll take it as an insult and react same way."

@Wemmy0500 said:

"Whether the advice is good or not, the result gave the man where they stand."

@Mz_Hefee

"Haha advice gone wrong...no be every advice you go dey follow."

Power of hypnosis: Couple's love tale almost has Mzansi believing in the bizarre

In more relationship news, Briefly News previously reported that a young lady took to Twitter to share how her relationship has blossomed. @PlumOrNun posted three images, the first being a WhatsApp chat screenshot of her convincing her man in a hypnotic way to leave Bloemfontein.

To which he responded: "I will leave Bloemfontein to come see you." How sweet are they? Ugh!

The second image is them posing in front of a massive fern and the last is an absolutely adorable snap of the two of them cuddling each other - looking all kinds of in love.

The post gained over 2 500 likes on Twitter and the sweet replies keep rolling in:

Read some of the responses below:

@KwandaHeavens1 said:

"Okay but you are gorgeous."

@itshisgirl_ shared:

"How does one's mind come across thinking of such?"

@OMNdex wrote:

"Ehhh can somebody hypnotise me already... I'm hypnotisable too."

@mhlaba_aya wrote referring to the hypnosis:

"Downloading this picture rn."

@WendeAmor tweeted:

"Argh!! This is so cute."

@Candice_Chirwa concluded that:

"So hypnosis gets you your crush? Okay. Duly noted."

Source: Briefly.co.za