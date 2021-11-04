Global site navigation

Couple’s Captivating Romance Has Mzansi Taking Notes: “So Hypnosis Gets You Your Crush?”
Family & Relationships

Couple’s Captivating Romance Has Mzansi Taking Notes: “So Hypnosis Gets You Your Crush?”

by  Reeshni Chetty
  • @PlumOrNun on Twitter shared three snaps basically displaying how her relationship with her man has blossomed
  • Using a hypnotic snap, she hilariously convinced her bae to leave Bloemfontein to visit her where she stays
  • South Africans took note of @PlumOrNun's smooth moves and made sure to note them down for future reference

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

From a hypnotising message to cuddles galore, a young lady took to Twitter to share how her relationship has blossomed. @PlumOrNun posted three images, the first being a WhatsApp chat screenshot of her convincing her man in a hypnotic way to leave Bloemfontein.

To which he responded: "I will leave Bloemfontein to come see you." How sweet are they? Ugh!

The second image is them posing in front of a massive fern and the last is an absolutely adorable snap of the two of them cuddling each other - looking all kinds of in love.

Read also

DBN Gogo serves SA flames with hot pics: "The way you’re always on our necks"

Couple goals, bae shares then and now pics, snaps go viral online
An adorable couple shared their 'then vs now' snaps online and SA loves it. Image: @PlumOrNun
Source: Twitter

The post gained over 2 500 likes on Twitter and the sweet replies keep rolling in:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Read some of the responses below:

@KwandaHeavens1 said:

"Okay but you are gorgeous."

@itshisgirl_ shared:

"How does one's mind come across thinking of such?"

@OMNdex wrote:

"Ehhh can somebody hypnotise me already... I'm hypnotisable too."

@mhlaba_aya wrote referring to the hypnosis:

"Downloading this picture rn."

@WendeAmor tweeted:

"Argh!! This is so cute."

@Candice_Chirwa concluded that:

"So hypnosis gets you your crush? Okay. Duly noted."

Enchanting couple wow Mzansi with their love: "That embrace is everything"

Previously, Briefly News reported that an adorable couple has Mzansi in their feels. @Audriinah_ shared two images of her and her man to Twitter and their love can be felt through the screen. Clad in a beautiful frilly white dress while her man rocks his brown-on-brown ensemble, @Audriinah_'s post warmed hearts across the country.

Read also

Shadow Mayor of Tshwane Siyasanga Mamiya sets timeline on fire with beautiful snaps: "I want to relocate"

Love surely is in the air as this charming pair showcase their devotion through snaps that could put a smile on anyone's face. Their post gained over 8 500 likes in less than 24 hours as Saffas showered them with compliments.

@Audriinah_ shared a simple caption with just two emojis. The beauty in their love definitely did not need any hashtags to go viral!

Source: Briefly.co.za

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel