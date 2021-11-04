@PlumOrNun on Twitter shared three snaps basically displaying how her relationship with her man has blossomed

Using a hypnotic snap, she hilariously convinced her bae to leave Bloemfontein to visit her where she stays

South Africans took note of @PlumOrNun's smooth moves and made sure to note them down for future reference

From a hypnotising message to cuddles galore, a young lady took to Twitter to share how her relationship has blossomed. @PlumOrNun posted three images, the first being a WhatsApp chat screenshot of her convincing her man in a hypnotic way to leave Bloemfontein.

To which he responded: "I will leave Bloemfontein to come see you." How sweet are they? Ugh!

The second image is them posing in front of a massive fern and the last is an absolutely adorable snap of the two of them cuddling each other - looking all kinds of in love.

An adorable couple shared their 'then vs now' snaps online and SA loves it.

Source: Twitter

The post gained over 2 500 likes on Twitter and the sweet replies keep rolling in:

Read some of the responses below:

@KwandaHeavens1 said:

"Okay but you are gorgeous."

@itshisgirl_ shared:

"How does one's mind come across thinking of such?"

@OMNdex wrote:

"Ehhh can somebody hypnotise me already... I'm hypnotisable too."

@mhlaba_aya wrote referring to the hypnosis:

"Downloading this picture rn."

@WendeAmor tweeted:

"Argh!! This is so cute."

@Candice_Chirwa concluded that:

"So hypnosis gets you your crush? Okay. Duly noted."

Previously, Briefly News reported that an adorable couple has Mzansi in their feels. @Audriinah_ shared two images of her and her man to Twitter and their love can be felt through the screen. Clad in a beautiful frilly white dress while her man rocks his brown-on-brown ensemble, @Audriinah_'s post warmed hearts across the country.

Love surely is in the air as this charming pair showcase their devotion through snaps that could put a smile on anyone's face. Their post gained over 8 500 likes in less than 24 hours as Saffas showered them with compliments.

@Audriinah_ shared a simple caption with just two emojis. The beauty in their love definitely did not need any hashtags to go viral!

Source: Briefly.co.za