Couple’s Captivating Romance Has Mzansi Taking Notes: “So Hypnosis Gets You Your Crush?”
- @PlumOrNun on Twitter shared three snaps basically displaying how her relationship with her man has blossomed
- Using a hypnotic snap, she hilariously convinced her bae to leave Bloemfontein to visit her where she stays
- South Africans took note of @PlumOrNun's smooth moves and made sure to note them down for future reference
From a hypnotising message to cuddles galore, a young lady took to Twitter to share how her relationship has blossomed. @PlumOrNun posted three images, the first being a WhatsApp chat screenshot of her convincing her man in a hypnotic way to leave Bloemfontein.
To which he responded: "I will leave Bloemfontein to come see you." How sweet are they? Ugh!
The second image is them posing in front of a massive fern and the last is an absolutely adorable snap of the two of them cuddling each other - looking all kinds of in love.
The post gained over 2 500 likes on Twitter and the sweet replies keep rolling in:
Read some of the responses below:
@KwandaHeavens1 said:
"Okay but you are gorgeous."
@itshisgirl_ shared:
"How does one's mind come across thinking of such?"
@OMNdex wrote:
"Ehhh can somebody hypnotise me already... I'm hypnotisable too."
@mhlaba_aya wrote referring to the hypnosis:
"Downloading this picture rn."
@WendeAmor tweeted:
"Argh!! This is so cute."
@Candice_Chirwa concluded that:
"So hypnosis gets you your crush? Okay. Duly noted."
Source: Briefly.co.za