Enchanting Couple Wow Mzansi With Their Love: “That Embrace Is Everything”
- A young lady shared two sweet images of her and her bae on social media and Mzansi could no t get enough of them
- @Audriinah_'s post went viral in a matter of hours and no hashtags or trending words were needed as their love shines brighter than the sun
- Gaining hundreds of comments and thousands of likes, the simple post will definitely give you all the feels
An adorable couple has Mzansi in their feels. @Audriinah_ shared two images of her and her man to Twitter and their love can be felt through the screen. Clad in a beautiful frilly white dress while her man rocks his brown-on-brown ensemble, @Audriinah_'s post warmed hearts across the country.
Love surely is in the air as this charming pair showcase their devotion through snaps that could put a smile on anyone's face. Their post gained over 8 500 likes in less than 24 hours as Saffas showered them with compliments.
@Audriinah_ shared a simple caption with just two emojis. The beauty in their love definitely did not need any hashtags to go viral! Take a look at the sweet post below:
Mzansi loves love and its evident in the replies section under her post
@Candy_cherriez shared:
"The height difference."
@madamzoe wrote:
"The happiness on y’all’s faces is everything, love is beautiful."
@Tukie__1 tweeted:
"I love these pics. You both look so happy."
@Kokzakmc96 said:
"Ncooo love is beautiful."
@Mpiloe_Cabeka responded with:
"So nunus man."
@Sbanekazi added:
"Second frame! That embrace is everything!"
