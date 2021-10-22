Enchanting Couple Wow Mzansi With Their Love: “That Embrace Is Everything”

A young lady shared two sweet images of her and her bae on social media and Mzansi could no t get enough of them

@Audriinah_'s post went viral in a matter of hours and no hashtags or trending words were needed as their love shines brighter than the sun

Gaining hundreds of comments and thousands of likes, the simple post will definitely give you all the feels

An adorable couple has Mzansi in their feels. @Audriinah_ shared two images of her and her man to Twitter and their love can be felt through the screen. Clad in a beautiful frilly white dress while her man rocks his brown-on-brown ensemble, @Audriinah_'s post warmed hearts across the country.

Love surely is in the air as this charming pair showcase their devotion through snaps that could put a smile on anyone's face. Their post gained over 8 500 likes in less than 24 hours as Saffas showered them with compliments.

A cute couple has wowed the nation with their love and devotion. Image: @Audriinah

@Audriinah_ shared a simple caption with just two emojis. The beauty in their love definitely did not need any hashtags to go viral! Take a look at the sweet post below:

Mzansi loves love and its evident in the replies section under her post

@Candy_cherriez shared:

"The height difference."

@madamzoe wrote:

"The happiness on y’all’s faces is everything, love is beautiful."

@Tukie__1 tweeted:

"I love these pics. You both look so happy."

@Kokzakmc96 said:

"Ncooo love is beautiful."

@Mpiloe_Cabeka responded with:

"So nunus man."

@Sbanekazi added:

"Second frame! That embrace is everything!"

