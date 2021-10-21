One Jozi lady is all loved-up after the person she was dating asked to officially be her boyfriend

She shared how he popped the question and Mzansi is loving the romantic gesture and find it sweet, no pun intended

Her now boyfriend asked to be her one and only with chocolate, ice cream and a sentence

Twitter user, @yamszwakalaa from Johannesburg shared a very romantic story online about how a special man asked to be her boyfriend.

Twitter user, @yamszwakalaa, took to the platform to share a special experience. Image: @yamszwakalaa/Twitter

Source: Twitter

She simply captioned her post:

"OMG."

As you can see, her boyfriend is extremely sweet and took the time and effort to woo her. He asked to date her exclusively in a very creative way with the words written in chocolate. There's even some ice-cream on the side to cool down the romance.

The post has received major attention with over 7 000 likes and close to 500 retweets. People from around Mzansi are chiming in with their opinions - some love it, others want to know how he did it and many more find humour in the situation.

Let's take a look at some of the comments:

@yayamaseko:

"If she says no then what happens to the plate? Does he take it home?"

@LungaKaygee2:

"There was not enough space for questions . Plate too small."

@Buti_Syd:

"Wait ...how do you guys ask this to be done for you by the waiter? Like what do you say when you order?"

@eranobody:

"These have a 100% success rate."

@Unckle_D:

"You gotta be SURE before pulling one of these."

