Gayton McKenzie has defended the US Embassy and says South Africa was responsible for Bafana Bafana's visa problems

SAFA has apologised after the delay disrupted the team's travel plans ahead of the FIFA World Cup

The football body has announced new measures as questions continue over how the administrative setback happened

Gayton McKenzie has defended the US Embassy and admitted South African officials caused the visa chaos. Image: Rodger Bosch/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie has defended the US Embassy and said South Africa was responsible for the visa problems that delayed Bafana Bafana's departure to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. In a statement on X, McKenzie praised embassy officials for "bending over backwards" to assist the team and insisted that "the fault is entirely on our side" after the travel disruption sparked national debate.

The delay briefly cast doubt over the team's travel arrangements ahead of the tournament, which will be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico from 11 June to 19 July 2026.

Gayton McKenzie defends US Embassy over visa delays

Taking to X on 1 June 2026, McKenzie moved quickly to clear the US Embassy of any responsibility for the travel disruption.

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He posted:

"We should not blame the @USEmbassySA. They even worked on a Sunday for the first time ever and have been only too helpful, bending over backwards."

The minister then pointed the finger at South Africa's own administration. McKenzie added:

"The fault is entirely on our side, and making statements against the US staffers is not helping the situation for future applications."

Shortly afterwards, the US Mission South Africa acknowledged the successful processing of the team's visas and expressed support for the national side.

The embassy said:

"We are pleased to have assisted @BafanaBafana and look forward to a great World Cup."

McKenzie's comments and the embassy's response came as efforts continued to ensure all members of the travelling delegation reached North America ahead of the tournament.

SAFA apologises after Bafana World Cup setback

On 1 June 2026, SAFA released a statement following an Emergency Committee Meeting held on the night of 31 May 2026.

The association confirmed that all players had received their visas and would depart for Mexico. However, four members of the camp were still awaiting final documentation.

SAFA said it was working closely with the relevant authorities to ensure the remaining visas were issued.

The organisation also acknowledged that the delay had cost the team valuable preparation time ahead of the World Cup.

Bafana Bafana players and officials were briefly grounded due to visa complications. Image: SAFA.net

Source: UGC

New committee formed to avoid further problems

In response to the incident, SAFA announced the formation of a three-member organising committee consisting of David Molwantwa, Mxolisi Sibam and Vincent Tseka.

The committee has been tasked with handling administrative and logistical matters during the tournament.

SAFA also thanked the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) and the US Consulate in Johannesburg for their assistance in securing the visas.

While the matter appears to have been resolved, the episode has placed SAFA's administrative processes under fresh scrutiny just days before South Africa begins its World Cup campaign. For now, Bafana Bafana's focus returns to preparations on the pitch as the countdown to the global showpiece continues.

Danny Jordaan faces fresh scrutiny over SAFA accountability

Briefly News previously reported that SAFA president Danny Jordaan came under renewed pressure after critics accused the football association of failing to hold officials accountable for a series of administrative controversies involving Bafana Bafana.

The debate intensified after football commentator Thomas Kwenaite and respected journalist Osasu Obayiuwana linked the latest World Cup visa drama to previous incidents.

Source: Briefly News