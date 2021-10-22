One dad's wish came true after he requested a photoshopped picture of him and his daughter

@Hybreed_SA was asked to mash a picture showing them both as toddlers, and the result was amazing

Saffas soon rushed to the comments section to applaud the streets' self-proclaimed Minister of Photoshop

Another one of Mzansi black Twitter's photoshop whizzes was at it after a tweep DM'd him with a heartwarming request.

The man simply asked that @Hybreed_SA, the streets' Minister of Arts, Culture & Photoshop, mash a picture of himself and his daughter when they were both toddlers.

Cute Photoshopped Pic of Dad and His Daughter Both As Toddlers Gets Nod From Saffas. Image: @Hybreed_SA.

had no caption except for a red heart emoji. However, the screenshot of the original request read:

"This [is] me and my daughter. Can [you] work something [out] here, man? At least, if it would look like it was taken on the same spot."

@Hybreed_SA did not hesitate as he immediately jumped in to fulfil the man's wishes. The result was outstanding, and other Mzansi tweeps agreed.

The tweet attracted more than 2 500 likes and just over 260 retweets.

Saffas in their feels over amazing result

Briefly News jumped in to bring readers all the heartwarming reactions to the post.

@adovovBerryRoux joked:

"Nothing special ke Boloi fela!!!!"

@Hoelokile wrote:

"Wooow. The quality."

@Lemlish_ said:

"Waitse Lesedi is back and I can feel it."

@Lebzit added:

"Who chopped onions in here?"

@FirstJabulani offered:

"Even if you don't follow back I will keep following for this dope content. Man you are amazing in your craft."

