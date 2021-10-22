Cute Photoshopped Pic of Dad and His Daughter Both As Toddlers Gets Nod From Saffas
- One dad's wish came true after he requested a photoshopped picture of him and his daughter
- @Hybreed_SA was asked to mash a picture showing them both as toddlers, and the result was amazing
- Saffas soon rushed to the comments section to applaud the streets' self-proclaimed Minister of Photoshop
Another one of Mzansi black Twitter's photoshop whizzes was at it after a tweep DM'd him with a heartwarming request.
The man simply asked that @Hybreed_SA, the streets' Minister of Arts, Culture & Photoshop, mash a picture of himself and his daughter when they were both toddlers.
The tweet had no caption except for a red heart emoji. However, the screenshot of the original request read:
"This [is] me and my daughter. Can [you] work something [out] here, man? At least, if it would look like it was taken on the same spot."
@Hybreed_SA did not hesitate as he immediately jumped in to fulfil the man's wishes. The result was outstanding, and other Mzansi tweeps agreed.
The tweet attracted more than 2 500 likes and just over 260 retweets.
Saffas in their feels over amazing result
@adovovBerryRoux joked:
"Nothing special ke Boloi fela!!!!"
@Hoelokile wrote:
"Wooow. The quality."
@Lemlish_ said:
"Waitse Lesedi is back and I can feel it."
@Lebzit added:
"Who chopped onions in here?"
@FirstJabulani offered:
"Even if you don't follow back I will keep following for this dope content. Man you are amazing in your craft."
