@RealMrumaDrive was at it again with his latest photoshop on the socials, and Mzansi was here for it

The photoshop magician received the unusual request to remove a smile from a picture

Followers were thrilled by the results and heaped praise on 'The Cleaner' for another splendid job

Black Twitter's favourite photoshop wizard Rumani was at it again after an avid follower sent in an interesting request.

The requester, @Mr_kidz_mongez, sent 'The Cleaner' a DM accompanied by a picture that showed him supposedly with baby momma and their little bundle of joy and asked that his smile be changed.

Rumani 'The Cleaner' was happy to turn one man's smile into a frown following a Twitter request. Image: @RealMrumaDrive.

Source: Twitter

Ever the willing servant, @RealMrumaDrive readily complied and dug in to get his hands dirty.

The results were outlandish, and fellow social media users were thrown into complete hysterics over the transformation.

What initially came in as an incredibly wide smile was instantly turned into a terrible frown, courtesy of side by side before and after images shared by 'The Cleaner'.

The tweet, which was shared without a caption, attracted nearly 250 likes. Saffas had a good time taking the mickey out of the man at the centre of the hilarious photoshop.

Hilarious transformation sends Saffas

Briefly News cruised down the comments section to bring readers all the hilarious reactions to the post.

@MaxDhla2 wrote:

"You ruined something already ruined. U star."

@colourfuldoggo said:

"This is what happens when you have a nice picture already and you want someone to fix it still."

@Sphiwe47193522 added:

"No you didn't."

@Mr_kidz_mongez offered:

"My night has been made."

"Legend this one": The Cleaner wows Mzansi with 'fly' photoshop

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Rumani, who has quickly become the go-to guy for quick photoshop fixes headed online and executed the perfect fix.

It all started when @Liznku asked him to please remove a fly from her forehead that had parked himself there while she was busy with a selfie session.

Not only did the cleaner remove the fly, but he also shared a series of snaps of how the job was done – hilariously with a fly swat.

"I take my job very serious," he captioned the post hilariously.

