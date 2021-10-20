Rapper Kanye West recently went viral for sporting a haircut that showcased more of his scalp than hair

Rumani (The Cleaner), a well-known Photoshop expert in SA, took the opportunity to give the President of South Africa the same hairstyle

Saffas were in absolute stitches at the hilarious photoshopped image of President Cyril Ramaphosa and shared their funny responses online

After Kanye West (now Ye) went viral for his peculiar hairstyle, Rumani, aka 'The Cleaner', decided to give President Cyril Ramaphosa the same treatment. The Cleaner shared an image of his latest Photoshop work to Twitter and had Mzansi laughing their socks off.

The image of Ye with patches of his hair missing was the talk of the town since it was shared online but seeing one of our own with the same look really brought things home. Although a few people were unimpressed, the majority could not handle how funny Ramaphosa looked.

Rumani, aka The Cleaner, gave President Cyril Ramaphosa the Kanye West treatment in his latest Photoshop work. Image: RODGER BOSCH/AFP/ Getty Images and @kanyewest/ Instagram

'The Cleaner' shared the image of Ramaphosa on Tuesday evening and has already gained over 1 000 likes on Twitter.

Saffas share their hilarious responses to The Cleaner's latest work

@OwakwaNdlovu1 said:

"There are only two options, violence and more violence."

@Strauss70500370 wrote:

"If you can't beat them, join them."

@Thembisile_Q shared:

"Rumani staaaaaaap."

@iam_Horpsey tweeted:

"The Ye effect."

@DitebohoMalahl1 responded with:

"You will never see the gates of Heaven, I promise you."

@RealSbu_Genge added:

"No man."

