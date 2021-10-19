Ramaphosa or the ANC: Duduzile Tells Mzansi To Choose Who They Want to Rescue

The daughter of former president Jacob Zuma, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, believes that South Africans need to choose between saving the ANC or saving President Cyril Ramaphosa

Zuma-Sambudla shared a post on Twitter in which she delivers the options to her followers and other social media users

Netizens had numerous responses with some believing that the easiest option would be for both Ramaphosa and the ANC to go

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has once again stirred up a debate on social media. The daughter of former president Jacob Zuma shared a post about President Cyril Ramphosa's time as ANC head and leader of the country.

"FACT: You can't rescue both Pres. Ramaphosa and the ANC at the same time, one has to go. You choose."

Dudu shared the above quote on Twitter and gained over 1 000 likes in less than a day. The response section is filled with South Africans fighting for either Msholozi or Ramaphosa.

Take a look at the post below:

South Africans debate Dudu's post in the replies section

@Jagman4sho said:

"Both must just go."

@MarciaMaphari wrote:

"President Ramaphosa is NOT going anywhere, a second term for him actually…"

@RevTapsLiphoko replied with:

"Ramaphosa, I like him for one reason. He is a pain to the Zumas. I wish him a second term. May those who bought him the first term buy him the second term so he finishes the Zuma project."

@SpheWaseMbo said:

"We don't want to save either of the two."

@BongekileMavovo wrote:

"Do you still remember that the Former Pres and current Pres were working together in one office? And they were working for one party."

@LivhuwaniTshiw1 added:

"Is that what your father told you? Only the ANC need to be rescued. We will rescue it."

