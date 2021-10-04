Duduzile Zuma continues to show loyalty towards her father and former president, Jacob Zuma, after she defends the quality of his rule

In a Twitter post, she wanted to know why people still vote for the ANC even after the so-called 'nine wasted years' of her father's presidency

Her followers got to work explaining why Jacob Zuma's presidency was indeed a waste and not just 'so-called'

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla is once again defending her father and former President of South Africa, Jacob Zuma. She took to social media asking if her father's time as president was so bad, why do people still vote for the ANC?

Her exact words in the post were:

"Balance me real quick: If we had these so-called “9 wasted years” under the ANC Government, why would people still vote ANC!? The same ANC of colonial sellouts that fail to protect their comrades and their people….hayi suka!!!"

Nine wasted years

The phrase 'nine wasted years' was first coined by President Cyril Ramaphosa back in 2019 as a reference to Zuma's rule. Ramaphosa saw it as the lost years and when investor confidence in the country was destroyed.

Memories of Zuma's presidency

Duduzile's post brought back memories for her followers as they remembered South Africa when her father was at the helm. For most, these were not good memories and they responded to her post explaining why the 'nine wasted years' were a true reflection of Zuma's rule. While others attempted to answer the actual question about why people still vote for the ANC.

Let's dive into the comments

@Tebateb52701849:

"Nine wasted years Dudu, it’s true just ask your father… again ask him what he knows about the Guptas. “9 WASTED YEARS” sies. Beneficiaries like you will never go down without making studio noise."

@MusaXab:

"Why do you say 'if' as if there's doubt that Jacob Zuma took us from the pot into the fire? Look at everything around you, maybe because Zuma got hundreds of millions in the nine years. You can't see the dire situation!"

@takalanimasiya:

"It was Zuma's disastrous nine wasted years which brought corruption, poverty, unemployment and junk status!"

@GCEENER:

"We are not going to vote for ANC. Tell Duduzane to open another political party because ANC is never going to recover."

@bongwekhuliso:

"This country was a sellout to Guptas by your father, they promised him almost everything but coup our beloved country. Deals were made which were corruption taking place in all spheres, but how can you call Cyril a sellout?"

@_TreasureM:

"Because unfortunately, most of the ANC voters do not have access to reports like the Digital Vibes report or unemployment statistics. Such is the life of those living in rurals. So everything seems "fine" to them."

@Sihle_Mkhamisa:

"People vote ANC because they 'believe' in the ANC, even though ANC keeps on letting them down. They don't vote for it because of your father or of anyone of that matter. People vote for the party not for an individual or a person."

