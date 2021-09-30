After the release of the Digital Vibes report by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), Duduzile Zuma is now asking why the CR17 bank statements haven't been released

She is, of course, referring to President Cyril Ramaphosa's 2017 presidential campaign where he is accused of spending R1 billion rand on the ANC Nasrec elective conference

She shared her thoughts on Twitter and Mzansi shows a clear division along political lines

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, the daughter of former president Jacob Zuma, is no stranger to controversy. Her latest tweet is dividing Mzansi and placing a spotlight on the current political divisions in South Africa.

In the post, she brings up the Digital Vibes scandal and uses the latest developments to ask why haven't the CR17 bank statements been released. This is in response to President Cyril Ramaphosa authorising the release of the Digital Vibes report where the health department approved a R150 million contract.

Now that we have the background, let's take a look at the post.

The comments show a clear divide between pro-Zuma and pro-Ramaphosa camps as both sides have their say.

Let's take a closer look:

@MulaudziTsi:

"Digital vibes is taxpayers money's, CR17BANKSTATEMENT is private money's. What's next Duduzile?"

@Jack33114549:

"But he was running along with Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma and she must also disclose the bank statements so that we can see who was sponsoring NDZ 17 campaign."

@CRaseleka:

"He will not be ANC and State President forever. His time to frequent courts is coming. Let's exercise our patience."

@SiphiweNduli2:

"The audacity of this man is amazing he is able to release the Digital Vibes report to the public but has failed to release the #CR17BankStatements for the same reason!! What the hell is going on here?"

@wemalevels:

"Yaaa neh . you so much obsessed with Cyril .How about your Gupta sponsored wedding."

Twitter takes action against Duduzile Zuma Sambudla for allegedly sharing videos of unrest

In other Duduzile news, Briefly News reported that she could face a number of charges related to the unrest in Mzansi and media reports suggest that Twitter has taken any action against her.

TimesLIVE has it that the daughter of the former president Jacob Zuma is facing charges relating to her role in the violence that broke out in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

The publication reports that Zuma-Sambudla violated the social media application’s rules for sharing the video clips of the looting incidents. On Monday, Twitter users who reported the outspoken woman for her involvement in spreading the clip received a notification from the app confirming she had violated the app’s rules.

