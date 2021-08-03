Twitter is said to have taken action against Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla for allegedly sharing video clips of the recent unrest

Jacob Zuma’s daughter, Duduzile, continued to air her views regarding the looting and violence in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal and she was criticised by her Twitter followers

At the same time, the outspoken woman’s social media page remains active and she posted about her dad

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!:

Duduzile Sambudla-Zuma could face a number of charges related to the recent unrest in Mzansi and the latest media reports suggest that Twitter has taken any action against her.

TimesLIVE has it that the daughter of the former president Jacob Zuma is facing charges relating to her role in the violence that broke out in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

The publication reports that Zuma-Sambudla violated the social media application’s rules for sharing the video clips of the looting incidents. On Monday, Twitter users who reported the outspoken woman for her involvement in spreading the clip received a notification from the app confirming she had violated the app’s rules.

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla could be in trouble with Twitter and faces a ban. Image: @DZumaSambudla/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Although it remains unclear if the African National Congress member will eventually face charges from the police in Mzansi, her Twitter account remains active.

The stunning woman took to her social media page to air her views regarding the imprisonment president, saying the Constitutional Court is still mum on rescinding the verdict.

The post reads:

@RiralTarain said:

“We are counting till 15 months,”

@I_Zwide said:

“The reason whites take advantage of us, in life you must be careful of the things you say to other people who are in pain while you are in a comfortable position, tomorrow when bad things happen to you, you will say you are bewitched kanti it's your attitude towards other people who are in pain.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

@Dumi1824 said:

“People must remember that former president Jacob Zuma is in imprisonment for the contempt of court but not for corruption charges. There's a strong possibility that Mr Zuma may end facing another two contempt of court judgments in future.”

@Mangonyane said:

“I honestly understand Your Heartache and Frustration, given the situation at hand. Fact that He is Your Dad. However stoking the fires with your daily posts, doesn't help create a society, which is responsible and respective of the rule of law.”

@JoshuaMukwevho said:

“I heard the prisoners went on hunger strike tell us what's going on there or it was just an act of publicity.”

Dudu Zuma-Sambudla shares dedication video: "My dad, my hero", Mzansi touched

Checking out previous reports on Zuma, Briefly News published that Duduzilile Zuma-Sambudla recently got Mzansi social media users in their feelings after she shared a heartwarming video dedicated to her father, Jacob Zuma.

The former president is incarcerated at the Estcourt Correctional Centre after he was slapped with a 15-month sentence by the Constitutional Court for contempt, following his failure to heed an instruction that he appear at the State Capture Inquiry.

The Department of Correctional Services, however, confirmed earlier that Zuma has filed an application questing permission to attend his late brother, Michael Zuma’s funeral in Nkandla on Thursday.

Enjoyed our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za