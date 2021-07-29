Dudu Zuma-Sambudla Roasted Online After 'No Freedom Without JZ' Declaration

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla was once again the subject of ridicule on social media after she made a bold declaration

The daughter of Jacob Zuma, who is currently serving his time at the Estcourt Correction Centre, tweeted that there is no freedom without her father

She rallied for further support in another declaration in which she stated all roads will lead to the Pietermaritzburg High Court on 10 August, the day of Zuma's arms deal trial

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Social media users tore into Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla after her latest tweet about her father Jacob Zuma went viral on Thursday.

Zuma-Sambudla has made it her business to advocate for the former president after he was sentenced to 15 months in prison for contempt of court last month.

Dudu Zuma-Sambudla found herself in the middle of another social media windstorm. Image: @dudu_zuma_Sambudla/ Instagram.

Source: Instagram

But not all Twitter users agree with the sentiments often shared by the outspoken armchair political commentator on the microblogging and social networking platform.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

From posts of unwavering support to heartwarming dedication videos, Zuma-Sambudla has become a major proponent for sparking heated debates between those who support calls for the release of the former president and those who are against it.

In her latest tweet, she declares that roads will lead to Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal – one of the areas in the province which were affected by the recent looting and violence – on Tuesday, 10 August.

Zuma’s arms deal trial, which will be heard then, was postponed for three weeks with the former president's legal team vying to put forward a special plea for the removal of the state prosecutor and grant an acquittal on the matter.

In her post, Zuma-Sambudla wrote:

"We Are JZ And JZ Is Us! There Is No Freedom Without JZ! All Roads Lead To PMB 10 Aug…Amandla!!! #FreeJacobZuma"

But while there is a large fraction of those who do not support Zuma-Sambudla's often controversial views, others have pledged a powerful allegiance to her and her father.

Social media erupts as support floods in for Zuma-Sambudla

@Thee_Councillor said:

"We wanna join the movement but we are based in Pretoria. Please arrange transportation for us and food, we really wanna support uBaba."

@Male34607197 added:

"In Tembisa we're ready. Please, organise flight tickets and accommodation, then we'll be there."

@AviweMathebula pronounced:

"And we are Ngizwe and Ngizwe is us."

@SihleBam vowed:

"We will be there! #FreeZuma"

Zuma-Sambudla advocates for dad Jacob, Post inspires close to 1k comments

Briefly News reported that as Zuma-Sambudla so often does, in recent times, she got tongues wagging on Twitter courtesy of another strong show of support for her father, who is serving a 15-month sentence at the Estcourt Correctional Centre.

As early as just after 6 am on Wednesday, the former president's daughter instigated loud conversation after she shared a picture of her father in African National Congress regalia.

Though the picture alone could be put down to a silent remembrance of his physical presence, the caption that went with it opened the floodgates. The caption read:

“While You Are Enjoying Your Freedom, Remember That There Is A 79 Year Old Man Who Had To Fight Twice For His Freedom” - Ntabzeena. Well Said And Let Us Also Remember That The 79 Year Old Man Was Also Jailed Without A Trial #FreeJacobZuma"

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za