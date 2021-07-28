Dudu Zuma-Sambudla advocates for dad Jacob, post inspires close to 1k comments

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, as is so often the case, got tongues wagging on social media early on Wednesday

Zuma-Sambudla put forward another strong show of support for her father, who is serving a 15-month sentence at the Estcourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal

A Twitter user, @Mosiuoar1, chastised Zuma-Sambudla and reminded her of the far-reaching consequences of the violent unrest of a fortnight ago

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, who has risen to infamy as the controversial daughter of South Africa's embattled former president, Jacob Zuma, is at it again on the social media streets.

As she so often does, in recent times, Zuma-Sambudla got tongues wagging on Twitter courtesy of another strong show of support for her father, who is serving a 15-month sentence at the Estcourt Correctional Centre.

Jacob Zuma's controversial daughter Dudu Zuma-Sambudla got tongues wagging on social media with a pic and cap post of her father. Image: @dudu_zuma_sambudla/ Instagram, Simon Maina/ AFP.

As early as just after 6 am on Wednesday, the former president's daughter instigated loud conversation after she shared a picture of her father in African National Congress regalia.

Though the picture alone could be put down to a silent remembrance of his physical presence, the caption that went with it opened the floodgates. The caption read:

“While You Are Enjoying Your Freedom, Remember That There Is A 79 Year Old Man Who Had To Fight Twice For His Freedom” - Ntabzeena. Well Said And Let Us Also Remember That The 79 Year Old Man Was Also Jailed Without A Trial #FreeJacobZuma"

One user of the social networking platform, @Mosiuoar1, chastised Zuma-Sambudla and reminded her of the far-reaching consequences of the violent unrest of a fortnight ago. He wrote:

"To you, Duduzile et al. While you are enjoying your life, you must know that 337 died because of your father. Whilst you and your siblings are free, you must remember that Ngizwe Mchunu and more than 2 000 people were jailed because of him. Just a thought to ponder around."

This reaction was just one of many such as users took a dig at Zuma-Sambudla for her general lack of consideration of those who bore the brunt of the destructive pro-Zuma protests.

A few weeks ago, she was the first to allude to the protests as being pro-Zuma demonstrations before they spiralled out of control and spread to Gauteng. Police, at the time, downplayed that they were sparked by people demanding the release of Zuma.

Reactions flood as social media users have a say

@HongonyiPower said:

"It's well about time that you stop involving us in your family affairs. Whether 79 years or 14, RSA is a country of laws. So, please stop it."

@madzinge_andani added:

"The 79-year-old said he is not afraid of jail. Don't worry about him."

@Thami66082432 voiced:

"You must know this, he will spend another day today and he will also sleep another night tonight."

@Indepentdepend1 noted:

"When he comes out, he must please tell the public why he felt that [Raymond] Zondo should recuse himself since nobody is talking about that as if Zondo is God."

@kennymbambo2 wrote:

"We have unwavering support for president Zuma we will fight and die next to him, and also supporting SG is our business."

Zuma-Sambudla shares dedication video: 'My dad, my hero', Mzansi touched

In other related news, Briefly News reported that Zuma-Sambudla had Mzansi social media users in their feelings after she shared a heartwarming video dedicated to her father.

The former president was slapped with a 15-month sentence by the Constitutional Court for contempt, following his failure to heed an instruction that he appear at the State Capture Inquiry.

At the time, the Department of Correctional Services confirmed that Zuma had filed an application requesting permission to attend his late brother, Michael Zuma’s funeral in Nkandla.

