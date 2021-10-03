“He Always Delivers”: Dr Tumi Drops Gospel Track, SA Excited for #SoulSunday’s

Dr Tumi has just released a single titled "The Fourth Man"

The gospel artist's latest track is a mix of soul and RnB sounds and has South Africans ready for an easy Sunday afternoon

Briefly News headed to the comments section and compiled some of our favourite reactions to Dr Tumi's new music

Local musician Dr Tumi has South Africans excited after dropping his latest studio track titled "The Fourth Man". The Christian artist is widely celebrated for his roots in the gospel music scene and certainly did not deviate this time.

, many people who had listened to the track were really impressed with Dr Tumi, especially given his recent troubles with the law.

They flooded the timeline under the hashtag, #TheFourthManOutNow in support of the musician. It seems a lot of people felt the track was the perfect way to get down on an easy Sunday afternoon.

Check out some of the comments below:

"This is the way to wake up on a Sunday #TheFourthManOutNow."

"It's been a very good weekend for Dr Tumi & his family. 1.5 million rand charges dropped and now he’s back making timeless music!"

"Trust don’t sleep on @drtumi_ single it’s a banger, let it be known that #TheFourthManOutNow on all digital platforms."

"No doubt. What I like is, he sings about the Father, our God. Beautiful song."

"One thing about Dr Tumi is that he Always Delivers... if you want to Worship just get #TheFourthMan and you will Not be Disappointed."

Dr Tumi walks free, fraud charges dropped: "Justice has been served

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that gospel artist Dr Tumi and his wife are officially free citizens after the fraud charges levelled against them were dropped.

The couple was accused of defrauding the National Lottery Commission of over R1.5-million.

The NPA exonerated the artist and his wife after a thorough investigation and review of the case docket.

“This morning we have been vindicated, justice has been served and we have no case to answer to,” said Dr Tumi in a statement.

The news has been received well by many of Dr Tumi’s fans, who had his back even through the trials.

Check out some of the reactions:

“Oh great news for Dr Tumi and family. My question is on what basis did they initiate the case in the first instance? Surely you investigate, gather evidence then charge.”

“God is not dead.”

“Shame man, the good doctor.”

