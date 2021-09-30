South African gospel musician Dr Tumi and his wife have been exonerated of all fraud charges leveled against them

Gospel artist Dr Tumi and his wife are officially free citizens after the fraud charges leveled against them we’re dropped.

The couple was accused of defrauding the National Lottery Commission of over R1.5-million.

The NPA exonerated the artist and his wife after a thorough investigation and review of the case docket.

“This morning we have been vindicated, justice has been served and we have no case to answer to,” said Dr Tumi in a statement.

The news has been received well by many of Dr Tumi’s fans, who had his back even through the trials.

Check out some of the reactions:

@opokuhlengiwe said:

“Oh great news for Dr Tumi and family. My question is on what basis did they initiate the case in the first instance? Surely you investigate, gather evidence then charge.”

@nokuthula_siba said:

“God is not dead.”

@sandile_k14 said:

“Shame man, the good doctor.”

Others have even called for Tumi to sue the state for putting him through the trauma.

Dr Tumi: Whistleblower in fraud case did not know the singer was involved

Briefly News had previously reported that The man who opened the fraud case that led to the arrest of Mzansi media personality Dr Tumi did not know about the singer’s involvement. Billy Itumeleng Simamane runs a non-profit organisation that was used to defraud the National Lotteries Board of R1.5 million in 2018.

According to SowetanLive, the 38-year-old did not know Dr Tumi’s real name, which is Tumisang Victor Makweya. Simamane had to Google the name after he saw it on a document from the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) regarding the case.

Simamane opened the case of fraud in November 2019 in Bekkersdal on the West Rand. He said that prior to this case he had never met the singer nor had any interaction with him.

Source: Briefly.co.za