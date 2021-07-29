Mixed Opinions Online as #FreeJacobZuma Trends in South Africa

South Africans are sharing their opinions regarding the arrest and release of former Mzansi president Jacob Zuma

Many Zuma supporters are voicing their anger at the fact that their leader was arrested without a fair trial and say they will not keep quiet

At the same time, some argue that Msholozi should first apologise to the nation and disclose his dealings with the Guptas before they will join the campaign to free him

Calls for the release of arrested former President Jacob Zuma continue to mount and the conversations are still going on Twitter. Some people feel they will not be democratically free until the former head of state is released from jail.

Taking a look at the reactions from Mzansi citizens, some of the KwaZulu-Natal politician’s followers are entirely unhappy with his arrest. Zuma was arrested a few weeks ago for contempt of court and some people argue that he is not corrupt and must be freed.

South Africans have mixed reactions to the arrest of Jacob Zuma. Image: @PesJGZuma/Twitter

@SpheWseMbo said:

“The unconstitutional incarceration of president Jacob Zuma by the @ConCourtSA will go down in history as a biggest crime by the @OCJ_RSA, and it must never go unpunished.”

@SandileSeadimo said:

“Being Zulu is not a crime. Supporting a call to Free uBaba President Jacob Zuma is not a crime. Inviting people to support a call to #FreeJacobZuma is not a crime.”

@Decent6829 said:

“So Jacob Zuma provides freedom to the people while sitting at home, njani? Kanti what is freedom? #FreeJacobZuma”

@NoxzaDube said:

“Fighters, the KZN vote is up for grabs, do not be silent in times of injustice. Zuma may have been a problematic leader here and there but it’s not justice to have him imprisoned without trial its urinating on the justice system.”

@NduSibeko said:

“I was sad when Zuma was arrested, but the arrest of Ike breaks my heart even more. The international community should not be surprised when this country goes up in flames soon because of what Ramaphosa is doing.”

@KhonziM said:

“Msholozi must make a public apology and disclose all his dirty dealings with the Guptas. And then I would agree with a pardon.”

@Matome_Kay said:

“Ngizwe Mchunu is detained while "fighting" for #FreeJacobZuma and none of you is paying his legal fees, then you come here and mobilize people to fight for a delinquent...”

L'vovo slams late Nelson Mandela, praises jailed Jacob Zuma

In other news regarding Zuma, Briefly News reported that L'vovo has once again showed his support for arrested former President Jacob Zuma.

The Kwaito musician took to social media to share his thoughts on Zuma's leadership style and late former President Nelson Mandela's.

The Resista hitmaker believes that Zuma is now bigger than Mandela. The star shaded Mandela and suggested that he did not do anything for the poor people of Mzansi.

L'vovo took to Twitter late on Thursday, 8 July and claimed that Zuma now means more to the poor people of the country than Mandela.

Source: Briefly.co.za