Anele Mdoda Shares Her Thoughts on Jacob Zuma's Term of Office, Gets Dragged

Anele Mdoda has been slammed after sharing her thoughts on former President Jacob Zuma's term of office

The media personality alleged that as much as Zuma did well during his tenure he also looted from the State coffers

The TV presenter was responding to a tweep who praised Zuma, who is in jail, for helping disadvantaged communities when he was still the president

Anele Mdoda took to coal media to share her thoughts on former President Jacob Zuma's Presidential tenure. The media personality was reacting to a tweep who applauded the incarcerated politician for his good deeds during his term in office.

Anele rubbed many people up the wrong way with her negative reaction. She reminded the tweep that as much as Zuma did good he was also no saint.

According to TshisaLIVE, the TV presenter and 947 radio host took to Twitter on Wednesday morning, 28 July and replied to the Zuma supporter:

"This is great news. He can be a guy who did this and be a guy who looted money from state coffers leaving us to spiked Eskom rates. It's all possible."

Anele's reaction did not go down well for many tweeps who came across her post. Check out some of the reactions below:

@TlhakungI said:

"If you don't know why you are paying that much for electricity, don't throw your innuendo. Ramaphosa is the one who is responsible for those spiked rates."

@dwaynebailey wrote:

"If you don't know about the gov paper that predicted we'd run out in 2007 you probably shouldn't comment. Zuma is not innocent, but then nor is Mbeki and Ramaphosa by proxy cause really it's an ANC mess-up."

@Globetrotter325 commented:

"There were two Xhosa guys before Zuma came to power and they introduced the Guptas to the country! Talk about looting? Start at the bottom up!"

@KhumaloSiphiwo said:

"Your Ramaphosa was chairing the war room in Eskom during that 9 wasted years and looted money to Glencoe mine and other mines and the evidence is sitting there. Anele please leave politics, it's not yours my darling."

@CebohFire commented:

"We all know about the wrongs he has done, the media made sure of that. It's nice to read about the good as well that is less talked about."

@lungsta1zn said:

"We Anele. Where is the evidence? Please just one shred. Pravin admitted at state capture that he was going on gossip. Do please provide the evidence of the money that President Jacob G. Zuma looted."

@scar_thapelo added:

"Anele madoda trying to get herself a share on that R500 billion."

