L'vovo Shades Late Nelson Mandela, Praises Jailed Jacob Zuma: "We Aren't Hurt"

Kwaito legend L'vovo has shaded late former Mzansi president Nelson Mandela and applauded incarcerated Jacob Zuma for working for the people of Mzansi

The staunch Zuma supporter shared that Zuma is now bigger than Mandela when it comes to the country's politics

The Resista hitmaker's followers shared mixed opinions to his controversial socil media post following Zuma's arrest

L'vovo has once again showed his support for arrested former President Jacob Zuma. The Kwaito musician took to social media to share his thoughts on Zuma's leadership style and late former President Nelson Mandela's.

The Resista hitmaker believes that Zuma is now bigger than Mandela. The star shaded Mandela and suggested that he did not do anything for poor people of Mzansi.

L'vovo has shaded late Nelson Mandela and praised jailed Jacob Zuma. Image: @lvovosa

L'vovo took to Twitter late on Thursday, 8 July and claimed that Zuma now means more to the poor people of the country than Mandela. L'vovo wrote:

"Zuma just overtook Mandela. Zuma now means more to the poor South African than what Mandela meant (even with the amount of advertising and propaganda about Mandela). Zuma just took pole position in SA politics and history books! People are hurt, like genuinely hurt! Nxamalala."

Social media users shared mixed reactions to his post. Check out some of their comments below:

@Sbuda_ACE said:

"L'vovo gets tenders from Durban Metro & other govt. departments."

@Duxtch wrote:

"Dawg, we aren't hurt. Zuma was found guilty of contempt of court. Nothing else. He's not guilty for any criminal offence. Lo muntu uzenzile for not appearing as per ConCourt orders. Yehlisa umoya."

@tofolux3 commented:

"Since seeing those pics from prison I have been crying so badly. Is there no one in ANC that cares about him? They claim to care about people yet ANC betrayed their longest serving freedom fighter and sent him to jail. Hai nooo, that is evil on every level. EVIL."

@ZARMaverick wrote:

"The man kept making excuses. He walked out. He chose to disrespect the law coz he thinks he is bigger than it. This arrest is a lesson to us South Africans - politicians, celebs or normal civilians - we are NOT bigger than the law. The law doesn’t care for your 'title'."

@MtakaJesu said:

"Can some label sign L'vovo please... He is losing it big time."

@herbeypablo wrote:

"Some people just lack content. He is not above the law. Mandela was also once dragged to court, he presented himself… Not this one… He wanted to pay for the Guptas sins. Let him be, we need to move on as a country."

@Funanani_ added:

"Stop whatever you are smoking, it's not good for you."

L'vovo fumes over arrest of former President Jacob Zuma

In related news, Briefly News reported that Kwaito musician L'vovo is fuming following the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma. The Resista hitmaker is resisting to accept the fact that Zuma has been arrested for refusing to appear at the State Capture Commission.

The star took to Twitter shortly after the former president handed himself over to cops and shared his thoughts on his arrest. L'vovo also labelled the Zondo Commission as a circus. The artist wrote:

"After 1 Billion. The only arrest is of a 80 year old, retired, pensioner... For what? for failing to appear at the circus! 2021."

Tweeps took to the staunch Zuma supporter's comment section to share their thoughts on his post. Check out some of their comments below: @KgapzSonopo said:

"We are our own worst enemies as black people. We fail to serve our own people with the dignity they deserve. When we have to account we point fingers."

