"Chill Bro": L'vovo Fumes Over Arrest of Jacob Zuma, Shades Zondo Commission

L'vovo is fuming following the arrest of former Mzansi president Jacob Zuma, who handed himself over to cops at midnight

The staunch Zuma supporter believes that Zuma should not have been arrested for failing to appear before the State Capture Commission

The popular Resista hitmaker, who doesn't mince his political views, also shaded the Zondo Commission and labelled it a circus

Kwaito musician L'vovo is fuming following the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma. The Resista hitmaker is resisting to accept the fact that Zuma has been arrested for refusing to appear at the State Capture Commission.

L'vovo is fuming over the arrest of former President Jacob Zuma. Image: @lvovosa

Source: Instagram

The star took to Twitter shortly after the former president handed himself over to cops and shared his thoughts on his arrest. L'vovo also labelled the Zondo Commission as a circus. The artist wrote:

"After 1 Billion. The only arrest is of a 80 year old, retired, pensioner... For what? for failing to appear at the circus! 2021."

Tweeps took to the staunch Zuma supporter's comment section to share their thoughts on his post. Check out some of their comments below:

@KgapzSonopo said:

"We are our own worst enemies as black people. We fail to serve our own people with the dignity they deserve. When we have to account we point fingers."

@thabani_mvubu wrote:

"You forgot to mention the resources used just to arrest a madala who has done so much for the struggle, whoever is in support of this arrest uyinja nxi."

@donkinglove commented:

"No one is above the law."

@NicSolani wrote:

"The ones who fired shots and disobeyed Level 4 regulations should be worried. No one is above the law."

@Shabisto12 said:

"Chill Bro, the report of the commission is not out yet. This one thought he is above the law."

@MsiziDoobe added:

"I was gonna go to the circus and say I don’t recall or I don’t remember."

Jacob Zuma becomes the 1st democratically elected SA president to be arrested

In related news, Briefly News reported that former President Jacob Zuma has handed himself over to police after a Constitutional Court order ruling relating to his contempt case required him to spend 15 months in prison.

The national spokesperson for the ruling party, Pule Mabe, stated that Zuma's decision was a display of leadership. The ANC has commended Msholozi for taking the initiative to hand himself over.

According to reports, President Cyril Ramaphosa was asked if he would be speaking on the issue and he said there was no need to do so. Ramaphosa stated that the ruling party should not overexert itself on the matter so that courts may work independently.

Zuma handed himself over to the police just before 12am on Wednesday. Emergency vehicles had been turned away from Zuma's Nkandla homestead by Edward, his son, and a small crowd of supporters.

