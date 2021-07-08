Jacob Zuma: The 1st Democratically Elected President of SA to Be Arrested

Former president Jacob Zuma handed himself over to the police just before midnight on Wednesday, 8 July

Reports state that there were a number of supporters who turned emergency vehicles away just before Zuma's arrest deadline

The African National Congress stated that they support Zuma's leadership as he made the decision to hand himself over to the police

Former president Jacob Zuma has handed himself over to police after a Constitutional Court order ruling relating to his contempt case required him to spend 15 months in prison. The national spokesperson for the ruling party, Pule Mabe, stated that Zuma's decision was a display of leadership.

The ANC has commended Msholozi for taking the initiative to hand himself over. According to reports, President Cyril Ramaphosa was asked if he would be speaking on the issue and he said there was no need to do so. Ramaphosa stated that the ruling party should not overexert itself on the matter so that courts may work independently.

Zuma handed himself over to the police just before 12am on Wednesday. Emergency vehicles had been turned away from Zuma's Nkandla homestead by Edward, his son, and a small crowd of supporters.

SABC News stated that the police had issued a statement after midnight confirming that Zuma was in their custody. Just after the ruling involving Zuma's contempt case, thousands of supporters and some members of the ANC gathered outside his home.

This included members from the NEC such as Lindiwe Sisulu, Ace Magashule and KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala. A report by EWN stated that the Jacob Zuma Foundation sent a letter of confirmation at 11:47pm that Zuma had decided to comply with the order of incarceration.

The confirmation noted that a full statement will be issued soon.

Multiple videos show Zuma's convoy leaving Nkandla at a high speed just minutes before the arrest deadline

Previously, Briefly News reported that South Africans were glued to their phones and televisions screens as the deadline for former president Jacob Zuma to hand himself over to police or face arrest neared.

However, in a dramatic turn of events, IOL reported that an eight-vehicle convoy belonging to the Presidential Protection Services had left Nkanlda at high speed as police officers were en route to Zuma's home from Eshowe.

The video shows a number of cars leaving the compound with blue lights flashing.

