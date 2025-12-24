The City of Tshwane Emergency Services have recovered the bodies of two people whose vehicle was swept away

The incident follows heavy downpours on Sunday, 21 December 2025, that led to rising water levels and strong currents

Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson Nana Radebe-Kgiba said that several areas across the city reported flooding that affected roads and homes

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

City of Tshwane emergency services have recovered the bodies of two people. Image: PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

TSHWANE - The City of Tshwane Emergency Services have recovered the bodies of two people after their vehicle was swept away during severe flooding caused by heavy rainfall on Sunday morning, 21 December 2025.

Search for the missing occupants

The search operation began shortly after authorities were alerted to the incident and continued until Tuesday afternoon, 23 December 2025. Emergency services spokesperson Nana-Radebe-Kgiba said rescuers were deployed after the vehicle’s last known position was identified near a low-lying bridge along the Hennops River in Centurion.

Swift water rescue teams, assisted by police divers, launched an intensive search for the missing occupants. Rescue teams later located the submerged vehicle and recovered the bodies from inside. Police are now working to formally identify the victims and establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Emergency services overwhelmed

The storms swept through parts of Tshwane, triggering flooding that disrupted transport routes and affected residential areas across the city. Emergency services in Tshwane reported being overwhelmed by weather-related incidents.

According to Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson Nana Radebe-Kgiba, incidents were recorded in areas such as Centurion, Temba, Hammanskraal and Olievenhoutbosch. One of the major incidents included a landslide on the N14 highway, which contributed to traffic disruptions.

Response teams, including disaster management units, were deployed to address blocked roads, flooded households and traffic congestion. Efforts focused on clearing debris, removing mud to restore access, managing traffic flow and assisting residents affected by the flooding.

